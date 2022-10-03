Check out the Central Illinois boys golfers who advanced to the Class 1A and 2A State Tournaments

GREENVIEW -- The Monticello boys golf team shot their way to a Mason City Illini Central Sectional title on Monday and advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament as a team for the fifth time in program history.

The Sages won the program's second sectional championship with a team score of 327, ahead of Illini West (331) and Roanoke-Benson (334).

Sages senior Will Ross shot a team-best 78 at Country Hills Golf Course in Greenview. He was followed by Kross Reynolds (81), Maddux Quick (81) and Andrew Neef (87).

At the sectional level, the top three teams advance to state, along with the top 10 golfers not included on those teams.

St. Teresa's Cody Dodson qualified for state as an individual golfer for the third time with a score of 78, good for a tie for third place.

The Class 1A State Tournament takes place on Fri.-Sat. Oct. 7-8 at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The 2A tournament is Fri. and Sat. at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

M-F's Davis gets to state

Maroa-Forsyth senior boys golfer Tyler Davis qualified for this weekend's Class 2A state tournament on Monday.

Davis shot a 75, good for a tie for sixth overall at the Bartonville Limestone Sectional played at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Bartonville.

Maroa golfers Ryan Crowe (80) and Grant Reid (82) finished outside the highest score to advance to state of 78.

St. Anthony wins sectional

The Effingham St. Anthony boys team captured its eighth sectional title in program history and first since 2012 on Monday at their own 1A sectional at Effingham Country Club.

The Bulldogs shot a team score of 307, ahead of Lichfield (332) and Marquette Catholic (338).

Coen Pennington and Jonathan Willenborg led St. Anthony with scores of 75, followed by Lane Ludwig (76) and Preston Phillips (81).

Pennington and Willenborg finished two shots behind sectional medalist Conner McCall of Vandalia.

Avery Jahraus from Altamont advanced as an individual with a score of 82.

Mattoon advances to state

The Mattoon boys team advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament with a second-place finish at the Waterloo Sectional at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

The Green Wave shot a team score of 315 behind Benton (296) and ahead of Chatham Glenwood (316).

Mattoon was led by seniors Blaine Powers and Stewart Druin who both shot a 78. Will Pullen had a 79 and Madden Johnson shot an 80.