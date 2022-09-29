Check out the Central Illinois girls golfers that advanced at regionals

CHARLESTON -- The Mattoon girls golf team won its first regional since 1993 on Thursday, claiming the team crown at the Class 1A Charleston Regional played at Charleston Country Club.

Mattoon finished with a team score of 377, one stroke ahead of Effingham at 378. Charleston finished third with a score of 394. All three teams will compete at the Class 1A Lincoln sectional at Lincoln Elks Golf Club.

Blair Powers' score of 85 was the top score for the Green Wave, followed by Berit Haldorsen (95), Julia Morton (98) and Marley Van Hoveln (99).

Effingham was led by Marah Kirk (90), followed by Ella Niebrugge (93), Anna Hirtzel (95) and Marissa Allie (100).

Charleston advanced to sectionals for the 13th consecutive season and were led by Delaney Meister's 83. Madeline Sanders shot an 88, Bailey Wolfe had a 97 and Macie Babbs finished with a 126.

The top three teams at each regional advance to sectionals. The top 10 golfers with the top scores not on those three teams also advance to sectionals.

Individual golfers that advanced included Effingham St. Anthony medalist Addie Krouse, who shot a regional-best 77. Her Bulldogs teammate Madison Brummer advanced with a score of 98. Taylorville's Sophia Robinson (88) and Teutopolis' Hale Bushue (101) and Alaina Helmink (102) also moved on.

Mount Zion moves on

The Mount Zion girls finished third at the 1A Okaw Valley Regional played at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Findlay on Thursday.

The Braves finished third with a score of 440, behind regional champions Rochester (398) and Williamsville (428).

Mount Zion's Emma Espinoza shot a team-best 101, followed by Peyton Graves (110), Gabrielle Daniels (111) and Kennedy Highley (118).

Two golfers from St. Teresa, Lincoln, Sullivan and Clinton advanced to the Lincoln Sectional as individuals. St. Teresa's Mia Wenneker (106) and Kate Miller (108), Lincoln's Izzy Stewart (104) and Emma Baker (107), Sullivan's (Ruby Haegen (105) and Shaelyn Ellis (106) and Clinton's Carley Earle (110) and Sarah Mills (114) moved on.

Tuscola advances

At the Champaign St. Thomas More Regional held at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign, Tuscola finished second as a team to advance to the Lincoln Sectional.

The Warriors had a team score of 408, behind first-place Mahomet-Seymour (350) and ahead of third-place Paris (439).

Scoring for the Warriors were Makenna Fiscus (91), Zoey Thomason (104), Marley Good (106) and Isabelle Wilcox (107).

Individually, two Monticello golfers advanced to Monday's sectionals. Megan Allen shot a 109 and Addison Finet scored a 110.

Once again this year, the Class 1A and 2A girls state tournaments are being held in Decatur.

The Class 1A tournament will be held at Red Tail Run Golf Course on Fri. and Sat., Oct. 7-8. The Class 2A tournament takes place at Hickory Point Golf Course on Oct. 7-8.