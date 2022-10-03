 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the Central Illinois girls golfers who advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament

LINCOLN -- The Effingham girls golf team advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament with a third-place overall finish at the Lincoln Sectional on Monday. The Hearts shot 376 at Lincoln Elks Golf Course, behind first-place finisher Quincy Notre Dame (360) and second-place Mahomet-Seymour (373). 

Mattoon finished fourth as a team with a team score of 386. 

At the sectional level, the top three teams advance to state along with the top 10 golfers not included on those teams. 

Effingham was led by Marah Kirk (87), Ella Tuman (93), Elena Niebrugge (97) and Marissa Allie (99). It is the second time in program history that a Hearts team has advanced to the state tournament. 

Advancing as individuals were Effingham St. Anthony's Addie Krouse (81), Mattoon's Blair Powers (85) and Charleston's Delaney Meister (91). 

Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters was the sectional medalist with a score of 79. 

The Class 1A State Tournament takes place on Fri.-Sat. Oct. 7-8 at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. The 2A tournament is Fri. and Sat. at Decatur's Hickory Point Golf Course.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

