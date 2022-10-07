Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams advance at Class 1A State Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — After the first day of competition, Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams both made the cut and advanced to Saturday's final round at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

The Bulldogs sit in second place with a team score of 321, behind Chicago Latin's leading 312. Monticello is tied for sixth with Litchfield and Illini West with a team score of 344.

St. Anthony was led by sophomore Joey Trupiano with score of 75. Freshman Coen Pennington and junior Lane Ludwig shot an 81 while senior Jonathan Willenborg finished with an 84.

Senior Will Ross led the Sages with a team-best round of 75. Sophomores Maddux Quick (86), Andrew Neef (90) and Kross Reynolds (93) rounded out the scoring group.

In state competition, the top eight teams of the 12 competing on the first day advance to Saturday's final round.

Tied for the lead in the individual competition is Vandalia junior Conner McCall whose 73 matched Rockford Lutheran's Jake Guse and Centralia Christ our Rock Lutherans' Parker Boehne.

St. Teresa's Cody Dodson is tied for 20th place with a score of 78. Avery Jahraus from Altamont shot an 85 and made the cut to Saturday.

Maroa's Davis advances

Maroa-Forsyth's Tyler Davis advanced to Saturday's second round of competition at the Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Davis shot an 80 on Friday and is tied for 47th place overall.

The Mattoon boys team fell just outside of the cut on Friday. The Green Wave shot a team score of 326 to finish ninth overall, four shots behind eighth place Chicago Marmion Academy.

Evan Diedrich shot a team-best opening round 77, followed by Madden Johnson (82), Stewart Druin (83) and Blaine Powers (84). Individually, Diedrich is 24th overall and advanced to Saturday's final round.

Also advancing individually were Charleston's Hudson Meister who is tied for 34th with a score of 79.

This story will be updated.