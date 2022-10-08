Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.

St. Anthony was in second-place going into Saturday's round and made up ground thanks to two rounds of 73 shot by Joey Trupiano and Jonathan Willenborg. The Bulldogs' Coen Pennington shot a 74 and Lane Ludwig finished with a 77 on Saturday.

Trupiano finished tied with Litchfield's Tug Schwab in first place in the individual competition and won the playoff to win the individual state title.

Before Saturday, St. Anthony had won four previous state titles in boys golf, with the most recent coming in 2018 (2001, 2002, 2009, 2018).

Monticello finished seventh as a team with a total score of 678. Will Ross shot a second-round 81 (156 total), followed by Maddux Quick at 83 (169 total), Andrew Neef also at 83 (173 total) and Kross Reynolds at 87 (180 total). Ross finished tied for 13th place in the individual competition.

St. Teresa's Cody Dodson finished ninth overall with a total score of 153. The Bulldogs senior shot a 75 on Saturday.

CLASS 2A

Mattoon's Evan Diedrich shot a second-round 75 on Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal during the Class 2A State Tournament to finish 16th overall with a score of 152.

Maroa-Forsyth's Tyler Davis shot a 74 to finish with a total score of 154 and in a tie for 21st place.

Charleston's Hudson Meister shot a 77 (156 total) to finish in a tie for 30th place. Mattoon's Madden Johnson had a 78 on Saturday to finish with a 160.

GIRLS CLASS 1A

At the Class 1A State Tournament played at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Effingham's Marah Kirk was the top local finisher. The Hearts senior shot a second-round 77 on Saturday for a total of 159, good for a tie at 21st place.

Mattoon sophomore Blair Powers shot an 80 on Saturday for a total score of 166, putting her in 40th place.

Effingham's Addie Krouse had an 82 on Saturday and Charleston's Delaney Meister shot an 86 to both finish with a 176, tied for 53rd overall.

Charleston's Madeline Sanders shot an 88 to finish with a 181.