'He's kind of like the horizon,' meet Will Ross, the unflappable sophomore golfer from Monticello

MONTICELLO — There's a bit of a cool demeanor about Will Ross on the golf course, the kind of demeanor that doesn't come unglued easily.
Ross, a sophomore on the Monticello golf, teed off on the ninth hole at the Clinton Country Club on Tuesday and sent the the ball over a pond and just a hair past the green on the par-3 hole, where it landed safely on a bit of an incline.
He didn't blink. Ross chipped his second shot onto the green and two-putted for a bogey. He finished with a team-best 36 on the par-35 nine-hole course.
Of course he would have preferred to land the drive on the green, but he knows not to get too frustrated. Ross has played too much golf to get wrapped up in any one shot. He started when he was eight with his grandfather and plays roughly five days a week in the summer, including in local events.
“His stoic nature, it’s such a great personality and character; everything that goes along with the game if you’re going to be good," Monticello golf coach Andrew Turner said. "You just can’t be a person who is up-and-down all the time with golf or you’re really going to drive yourself crazy. He’s kind of like the horizon. He just kind of stays steady. ... He’s got it in his blood. He plays a lot in the summer, plays a lot of tournaments. He’s a pretty special talent."
Ross has been on Turner's radar since he was in eighth grade, though he hardly resembled the 6-foot-4 sophomore whio is the team's No. 1. Golf has always been a passion and he grew up playing with junior teammate Tanner Bunerkemper and former Sages standout Noah Wright. There's plenty of competition and drive on a Sages team that has enough talent to ride a hot hand through whatever a postseason looks like in a 2020 season that's been forced to make adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a freshman last season, Ross was the team's No. 2 golfer for the first few weeks of the season before moving into the No. 1 spot, though it ultimately didn't matter to him or Bunerkemper who held down that title. In fact, Ross had to lean on Bunerkemper, now a junior, and veterans like now seniors Matt Erickson and Ben Potts in order to properly adapt to the high school game.
“Me and Tanner talked about it and we were like, 'We don’t really care who is the No. 1 or No. 2, as long as we’re winning,'" Ross said. "Even if I would have stayed in the two spot, I wouldn’t have cared at all."
Said Bunerkemper: “I told him he was going to have to take the pressure of being No. 1 or No. 2 and he did a phenomenal job last year, especially when I started struggling. He came in one or two over every nine holes. He did a great job last year."
No signs of cracking from the freshman who quickly shot up the ranks on the team, and no bitterness from the veterans who could see his talent. Ross just had to stay in the moment, like he had on every course before high school, and carried those lessons with him.
“Stay calm. Don’t get ahead of yourself," he said. "Don’t think you have to put it on the green every shot or put it on the middle of the fairway every shot. Sometimes the left side of the fairway is better. It’s just staying in your own head and don’t get outside of your ability."
Monticello advanced to sectionals last season before failing to qualify for state as a team or having any players qualify individually. Ross knows the golf tradition at Monticello and could immediately recite that it was 2017 with Wright on the team when the Sages last qualified for state.
That matters to him and he certainly has the physical skills to pair with his mental fortitude to be one of the reasons the Sages return, if there is a state tournament of any type this year.
“Obviously as he gets older, bigger and stronger, he continues to hit the ball further," Turner said. "The key for Will is not only is he hitting it further, but with that length he’s still maintaining his accuracy and that’s going to be huge for him. He can hit it a long way and he’s got that power just based on his body. He’s going to continue to get bigger and stronger. But golf ultimately is about putting the golf ball where you want to put it."
PHOTOS: Maroa-Forsyth, Clinton and Monticello at Clinton Country Club
