'He's kind of like the horizon,' meet Will Ross, the unflappable sophomore golfer from Monticello

Said Bunerkemper: “I told him he was going to have to take the pressure of being No. 1 or No. 2 and he did a phenomenal job last year, especially when I started struggling. He came in one or two over every nine holes. He did a great job last year."

No signs of cracking from the freshman who quickly shot up the ranks on the team, and no bitterness from the veterans who could see his talent. Ross just had to stay in the moment, like he had on every course before high school, and carried those lessons with him.

“Stay calm. Don’t get ahead of yourself," he said. "Don’t think you have to put it on the green every shot or put it on the middle of the fairway every shot. Sometimes the left side of the fairway is better. It’s just staying in your own head and don’t get outside of your ability."

Monticello advanced to sectionals last season before failing to qualify for state as a team or having any players qualify individually. Ross knows the golf tradition at Monticello and could immediately recite that it was 2017 with Wright on the team when the Sages last qualified for state.

That matters to him and he certainly has the physical skills to pair with his mental fortitude to be one of the reasons the Sages return, if there is a state tournament of any type this year.