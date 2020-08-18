How Rob Gentle went from never picking up a golf club to on the Maroa-Forsyth varsity team

CLINTON — The traffic on US Highway 51 hummed in the background of the fourth hole at the Clinton Country Club and a slight breeze whistled across the fairway as a reprieve from the sun bearing down on the hole.
Maroa-Forsyth junior Rob Gentle got a quick practice swing in on Tuesday afternoon in a match against Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello and Clinton before taking a rip at his tee shot. He followed the ball all the way to landing off the right side of the fairway and let out a frustrated grunt.
Not where he wanted to place the ball. To get on the green, he had to loft it over trees that were in the tee box on the fifth hole and land it perfectly. He shot a bit hard and cleaned up for a double-bogey. Outside of his initial grunt, he hardly looked frustrated and instead carried the poise of a veteran of the game, which he very much isn't.
Before last summer, Gentle hadn't even picked up a golf club. He usually spends his falls as a linebacker and tight end on the football team, then lifts weights all winter and pole vaults in the spring — he's Maroa-Forsyth's record-holder in the pole vault.
Golf came about as a hobby last summer, primarily at Hickory Point Golf Course. Not that those were always pretty days. He had plenty of eight-shot holes and 50-foot drives. But there was something addicting about the game, about competing against himself and embracing the mental challenges.
Plus, it was a chance to hang out on the course with his friends.
“It’s something to do during the summer," Gentle said. "Everything is closed right now. It’s addicting too. The first time I played, I went to the range with my friends and I kept wanting to go back."
Those eight-shot holes turned into pars and bogeys and the drives started looking like drives and not missed swings. It was a process, but Gentle enjoyed it. It's not that golf is even particularly popular in his family. He said neither of his parents much play, nor do his siblings. His uncle plays, though, and Gentle got some hand-me-down clubs to start. Pretty nice ones at that, he said.
When the Illinois High School Association announced a revamped schedule that moved football to the spring, the fall season suddenly came open and playing on his school's golf team became a viable option, even if it is a one-year endeavor.
In his first round of competitive, high school golf last Thursday at Meridian Earlybird Invite, he shot a 95 — pretty good for a player who just picked up a set of clubs 15 months ago and only played the sport as a summer hobby.
“Going in, I was just trying to have some fun," Gentle said. "I’m not really playing to be too competitive. It’s cool to make varsity but I just want to have some fun with my friends out there."
His score didn't place in that event but the Trojans are buoyed by standout sophomores Tyler Davis, Grant Reid and Ryan Crowe, and there's a level of competitiveness between the golfers.
"The great think about this team that I've noticed is they're all competitive with each other and it just forces them to go ahead and stay on their best game," said Maroa-Forsyth coach Meg Hickey.
When Gentle tried out, he didn't even expect to make the varsity team. If he needed to play junior varsity, that would have been fine. He wants to have some fun with his suddenly open schedule this fall and also wants to check out some new courses around the area.
But he did make varsity and recorded "some of the best scores" of his life in the process.
"He was one of those where when we would have practices last year and he would have down time, I would see him out on the range quite a bit," Hickey said. "Even on the weekends I would drive by and see him playing. He's just got a dedication to work hard and I think golf is one of those sports that as much work as you put into it, you're really going to see those benefits from it."
Here's Gentle, picking up a new sport in a bizarre high school sports year with an adapted schedule that was necessitated by a global pandemic. The Friday night games must wait until the spring and the pole vault won't happen until the summer. Until then, he's got golf — a new interest.
No more 50-foot drives. Gentle is holding his own against more experienced golfers. He stuck with the rough times on the course and now, even when things resume as the normal we know it to be, he'll be plenty better on the links with his friends, where this new hobby was born.
“I just found it addicting," Gentle said. "It’s a little different than all the other sports that I played. It just takes a little more finesse. You’re going out there and you’re just trying to beat yourself versus going out there on a team and organized practices. It’s just a little more relaxed."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!