How Rob Gentle went from never picking up a golf club to on the Maroa-Forsyth varsity team

“Going in, I was just trying to have some fun," Gentle said. "I’m not really playing to be too competitive. It’s cool to make varsity but I just want to have some fun with my friends out there."

His score didn't place in that event but the Trojans are buoyed by standout sophomores Tyler Davis, Grant Reid and Ryan Crowe, and there's a level of competitiveness between the golfers.

"The great think about this team that I've noticed is they're all competitive with each other and it just forces them to go ahead and stay on their best game," said Maroa-Forsyth coach Meg Hickey.

When Gentle tried out, he didn't even expect to make the varsity team. If he needed to play junior varsity, that would have been fine. He wants to have some fun with his suddenly open schedule this fall and also wants to check out some new courses around the area.

But he did make varsity and recorded "some of the best scores" of his life in the process.