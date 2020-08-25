Kenzie Shumate, still relatively new to golf, in her final year for Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — Volleyball just wasn't Kenzie Shumate's thing. She tried it as a freshman at Mount Zion, but things just didn't click.
She's a basketball and softball player for the Braves but needed something to do during the fall seasons and is too athletic and competitive to simply be comfortable sitting at home until basketball season.
Enter golf, and Mount Zion girls golf coach Jay Driscoll.
Driscoll coaches and teaches with Shumate's father, Jeff Shumate, and went on the recruiting trail. He wanted to improve numbers on the golf team and knew Kenzie had the athletic traits to play golf, even as she grew into learning the nuances of the game.
As a sophomore, Kenzie gave golf a shot and hasn't looked back. She's learning the mental part of the game, and improved her drive and her short game — a typical nuisance for golfers of all ages. Three years later and she's in her final season for the Braves and was second-best on the team at the Soutside Country Club last week with a 62.
“Being an athlete like I am, I didn’t want a season where I could have been playing a sport but I wasn’t," Kenzie Shumate said. "Golf is something you can play for the rest of your life, so I thought it would be a good one to pick up."
Adjusting to a new game, one ripe with frustrations from course to course and hole to hole, wasn't easy. There were plenty of ups and downs as she worked on fine-tuning her game. Admittedly, she said, the struggles were overwhelming at first, but Driscoll likened it to hitting a baseball or a softball. One bad swing doesn't change the entire game. Onward.
“It’s been really hard," Shumate said. "It obviously has its ups and downs. It’s really a mental game and I need to remember that sometimes."
But each one of those challenges and frustrations come with growth.
“She’s improved," Driscoll said. "She’s still got a long way to go but she’s getting better. I think she’s one of those people who learned to like the game because she picked it up and saw how challenging it is. ... She’s really athletic, so just slowing down and learning how to play shots."
Shumate golfs with her parents more often now, she said, and got a Decatur golf pass over the summer to play once courses re-opened after being shut down to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Her summers are busy, balancing softball and finding time to golf, but she hit the courses as much as she could.
Mount Zion advanced as a team to sectionals last year after finishing second in the Class 1A Bethany (Okaw Valley) Regional, though the Braves didn't advance out of sectionals as a team or individually. There will be no such advancement this season. On Monday, the IHSA announced approval of a plan to conduct modified postseason state series tournaments in boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis.
The approved plan allows for a single round of regional geographic competition to be conducted the week of October 19-25, with the majority of the events expected to be held on Saturday, October 24.
After the season, she'll jump in to a basketball season and softball in the summer under the new IHSA plan. But golf was a teaching lesson.
“I play mostly team sports and while that’s great, I think it’s also nice to see your individual strengths and I think golf is a great way to show that," she said.
PHOTOS: Mount Zion, Charleston, Monticello and Taylorville at Southside Country Club
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-1.jpg
harpster_hannah-1
harpster_hannah-2
harpster_hannah-3
harpster_hannah-4
schumate_kenzie-1
schumate_kenzie-2
schumate_kenzie-3
long_ashley-1
long_ashley-2
long_ashley-3
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-12.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-13.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-14.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-15.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-16.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-17.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-18.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-19.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-20.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-21.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-22.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-23.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-24.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-25.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-26.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-27.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-28.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-29.jpg
GALLERY-girls-golf-082020-30.jpg
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!