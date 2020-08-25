Kenzie Shumate, still relatively new to golf, in her final year for Mount Zion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Volleyball just wasn't Kenzie Shumate's thing. She tried it as a freshman at Mount Zion, but things just didn't click.

She's a basketball and softball player for the Braves but needed something to do during the fall seasons and is too athletic and competitive to simply be comfortable sitting at home until basketball season.

Enter golf, and Mount Zion girls golf coach Jay Driscoll.

Driscoll coaches and teaches with Shumate's father, Jeff Shumate, and went on the recruiting trail. He wanted to improve numbers on the golf team and knew Kenzie had the athletic traits to play golf, even as she grew into learning the nuances of the game.

As a sophomore, Kenzie gave golf a shot and hasn't looked back. She's learning the mental part of the game, and improved her drive and her short game — a typical nuisance for golfers of all ages. Three years later and she's in her final season for the Braves and was second-best on the team at the Soutside Country Club last week with a 62.

“Being an athlete like I am, I didn’t want a season where I could have been playing a sport but I wasn’t," Kenzie Shumate said. "Golf is something you can play for the rest of your life, so I thought it would be a good one to pick up."