Mattoon boys golf wins Paris Regional by 18 strokes behind medalist Meade Johnson

PARIS — The Mattoon boys golf team shot a 330 to win the Paris Regional by 18 strokes over the host Tigers on Tuesday.

Mattoon's Meade Johnson was regional champion, shooting a 77. The Green Wave's Stuart Druin finished tied for fifth overall with an 82, Colton Romine tied for seventh (83) and Evan Diedrich was 12th (86).

Only the top two teams and top four individuals not an an advancing team moved on to the Centralia Sectional, which will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Also advancing as individuals were Effingham's Max Woelfer (82) and Mount Zion's Brent Hansen (84).

Mount Zion (356) took third as a team, with Effingham placing fourth (357), Charleston fifth (360) and Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sixth (361).

