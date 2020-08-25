Meade Johnson, Stewart Druin lead Mattoon boys golf over Charleston

"To start the year with a 317, that is a great total," said Behrends "That is something we hoped for in the middle of the season. We put that out there in our first 18-hole tournament and that bodes well for the future."

Druin said, "I definitely think we have a lot of talent. We can definitely put some lower scores down. It is going to be a good future for us."

Stuart, who was second in a five-team win this year, said his key has been, "A lot of practice pays off. I just grinded all summer long."

Also for Charleston, Logan Beals shot a 41, Jackson Becker had a 42 and Peirson Smith had a 43.

"We shot a 166, the same as our first match," said Charleston coach Scott Dow. "(Phillips) shot a 40, which is exciting. We only had one score over a 45. A few of them had not played the back nine before. A couple of others had only played it once. Usually we play the front nine here, but they had a league, so no problem. The back nine is fun, but it is tougher. Overall, it was a pretty good score again."

Dow said Charleston is hoping to get under a 160 eventually.