Passion for golf leads Sullivan's Drew Rogers from course, to backyard and back to the course

SULLIVAN — Here's the thing about Drew Rogers: He loves golf. He can't get enough of it.
If he can get to a course for a round when he's not golfing for the Sullivan team, it's a safe bet that the senior will be out there. His family is rooted in the sport and Sullivan coach Ben Richter used to see Rogers on the links in sixth grade working on his game.
Really, he's a golf fiend.
“He basically sleeps at home and spends the rest of his time at the golf course," Richter said. "He’s a junkie, for sure.”
So what was Rogers supposed to do when the courses were closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic? The solution started with a bit of a history lesson from his father, Troy Rogers. When Troy was young, he and his brother made a makeshift course in their backyard.
Well, loosely a course.
There was no room for booming drives but Troy and his brother got creative in making the best of what was available. Fast forward, and Troy and Drew built a similar model in their own yard. One hole with 18 different spots to hit from: some over trees, some over the house, some that come close to looking like drives.
And a short video: pic.twitter.com/nRXhfhxMzL— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) August 28, 2020
“It was nice to have because before we had that I was pretty much inside for a week and didn’t have much to do,” Drew said. “It was real nice just to have something to go outside, play around and have fun. I was missing the game."
For good measure, they created a score card to make the simulation more realistic.
“He actually used his laser — got yardages for it and all," Troy said. "… It’s a little bit of everywhere. We just got at the same hole from 18 different spots. We have fun with it."
As soon as basketball ended, Drew hit the courses before the shutdown happened after about a month of golfing. He hates the winter and he hates not being on the course. Troy said his son was "bouncing off the walls" inside and hitting at a spot in the family garage. It took about a week for the idea of going to the backyard to take shape, Drew said.
The backyard course didn't do much to shape his skills as a golfer as much as it was an opportunity to play the game he loved while finding a way to make it competitive.
“I think mentally it helped more than anything, just keeping a feel for the game," he said.
Drew entered the high school season as the No. 1 golfer on a loaded Sullivan team that could have gone to state as a unit if there was such a thing as a state tournament in this virus-rampaged high school season. Instead the season will end at regionals, which crossed off two or Drew's goals for the season.
He wanted to be in the top 10 at state individually and finish top five as a team. Those, obviously can't happen. He's still trying to put a complete round together to shoot under par on an 18-hole course and shoot under 34 at a nine-hole course. Drew isn't the tallest golfer, but he delivers with power and is meticulous about each shot, making sure he makes the absolute most of every swing. But the longer drives are coming as he continues to add strength, and that's only adding to his mental game.
“He’s always been a consistent player up and down; he’s just never been that player long off the tee but he’s definitely getting there as he ages, gets stronger and fills out his body," Richter said. "He’s generating a lot of speed in his swing because he’s studied the game and he’s put in a bunch of reps."
There is one more goal that Drew can achieve in his abbreviated senior season: Find a home to play in college. It's the fifth of his five goals. He said he's had cursory conversations but nothing set in stone quite yet. There are still more matches to play, even without a state tournament.
Losing state stings, but it isn't the end-all, be-all of his senior season.
“That wasn’t my final goal, to play well there," Drew said. "I’m looking to play golf for however far I can. It definitely sucks but I still have goals set and I’m still going to work hard to get better."
PHOTOS: Sullivan, St. Teresa, Bement and Monticello at Hickory Point
