Shelbyville's Emma Houska, Maroa-Forsyth's Tyler Davis earns medalist honors at Meridian Earlybird Golf Invite

MOWEAQUA — The first Illinois High School Association sporting events since March 6 occurred Thursday, with area teams competing at the Meridian Earlybird Golf Invite.
On the girls side, the invite was won by the Shelbyville with a 427 to beat Decatur St. Teresa (457) and Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham (506).
Emma Houska was the individual medalist for the Lady Rams with a 92. She had the best back nine with a 46 to win by five strokes over St. Teresa's Grace Pugh.
On the boys side Okaw Valley was second out of six teams with a 364 in the meet won by Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham (337). Shelbyville was sixth with a 408.
Tyler Davis of Maroa led all golfers with a 76, St. Teresa's Cody Dodson shot a 77 and Maroa's Grant Reed shot an 81.
