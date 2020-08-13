Shelbyville's Emma Houska, Maroa-Forsyth's Tyler Davis earns medalist honors at Meridian Earlybird Golf Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOWEAQUA — The first Illinois High School Association sporting events since March 6 occurred Thursday, with area teams competing at the Meridian Earlybird Golf Invite.

On the girls side, the invite was won by the Shelbyville with a 427 to beat Decatur St. Teresa (457) and Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham (506).

Emma Houska was the individual medalist for the Lady Rams with a 92. She had the best back nine with a 46 to win by five strokes over St. Teresa's Grace Pugh.

On the boys side Okaw Valley was second out of six teams with a 364 in the meet won by Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham (337). Shelbyville was sixth with a 408.

Tyler Davis of Maroa led all golfers with a 76, St. Teresa's Cody Dodson shot a 77 and Maroa's Grant Reed shot an 81.

Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

