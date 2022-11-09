St. Teresa golfer Cody Dodson signs National Letter of Intent to play for DII University of Findlay

DECATUR – At the Class 1A State Golf Tournament, St. Teresa golfer Cody Dodson wasn't pleased with his first day performance.

The Bulldogs senior shot a 78 and after his first round, he and his St T golf coach Michael McClellan headed to the range to work on some shots before the next day's round two.

"We went to the range and worked at it for an hour and a half. It paid off the next day and he played better," McClellan said. "He moved up the leaderboard and that prepares you for college. At college, it is not about a single round, it is multiple rounds and figuring it out."

Dodson's level of dedication led to a ninth-place finish, for his second career All-State honor, after finishing fifth last season.

"It was a mental reset. I had some issues on the first nine holes. I was able to go to the range and take some shots and I got it down for the second day," Dodson said. "The mental reset for me was about having fun on the second day."

In a ceremony at St. Teresa High School on Wednesday, Dodson signed his National Letter of Intent to play golf for NCAA DII University of Findlay, located in Findlay, Ohio.

"Personally, I loved the coaches and they are the ones that made it happen. I love (head coach Dominic Guarnieri) and he's just a great fit for me," Dodson said. "The campus is beautiful and they just built a state-of-the-art indoor facility and it checked all of the boxes. They also have a very nice home course."

McClellan saw a big increase in Dodson's work on the course, getting in as many rounds as he could during the offseason, which will help him at Findlay.

"This year he has been playing 27 to 36 holes a day at different times and playing tournaments on back-to-back days, which prepares you for the college level. Cody is competitive but yet level headed and laid back. He knows what he needs to do to score and knows what he need to do to play well," McClellan said. "Cody does what he does and he does it very well. He's going to go over there and he will achieve and he will shine. If he works as hard as he has during his high school career, I don't see why he won't be there in the starting five."

Dodson led the team to a Central Illinois Conference title this season and the group also advanced to sectionals. He hopes to see more St. T golfers getting the opportunity to play on the next level.

"That was our first conference win in my time and I've wanted to go to sectionals as a team for a long time. I was so pumped," Dodson said. "We fell short of going to state but it was still a great accomplishment for the team. I've been working with some kids in the junior program and middle school. I think we have some good prospects for the future."

Trojan signings

Two Maroa-Forsyth volleyball players signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Trojans outside hitter Addison Voorhees signed to play for the University of Missouri-St. Louis and right-side hitter Avaleena Stewart will play for Quincy University.

Both are NCAA DII schools in the Great Lakes Valley Conference so Voorhees and Stewart will face off often at the next level.

Last season, the Trojans were 25-12, 7-2 Sangamo Conference and fell in the Class 2A regional semifinals to Warrensburg-Latham.

Voorhees had a team-high 262 kills and 291 digs and added 34 aces. Stewart had 108 kills and 15 blocks last season.

Other area signings

Altamont's Mason Robinson announced his intention to play baseball for Kaskaskia Community College next season.

The Indians senior had a .400 batting average with 34 hits and 25 runs scored during the 2022 spring season.

In fall ball, Robinson hit .532 with 29 hits and 16 RBIs. On the mound, he struck out 36 batters over 20.2 innings pitched.