St. Teresa's Cody Dodson finishes tied for fifth at Class 1A state boys golf tournament

BLOOMINGTON — After missing out on returning to the state golf tournament as a sophomore because of the COVID-19 cancellation, St. Teresa golfer Cody Dodson set the goal to make it back as a junior. Once he was there, his next goal was a little tougher.

"Cody had a goal at the beginning of the year to get back to state. Once he got there, he wanted to finish in the top 10 and get a medal. He achieved that goal today," St. Teresa boys gold coach Mike McClellan said. "It is a very good feeling. We are feeling accomplished today."

Dodson finished tied for fifth place Saturday at the Class 1A state meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. He shot a 77 on Day 2 of the competition and finished with a combined score of 150 (73-77) over the two days, birdieing hole No. 1, No. 10, No. 13 and No. 16.

Dodson's group on Saturday included state champion Drew Hall from Rockridge and the experience gained competing on the second day of state with top competition will help Dodson moving forward.

Recommended for you…

"The experience is huge. A young man in his group won it today, another finished third and Cody was tied 5th and the other finished in the top 10. All four guys medaled and I don't think another group had that happen," McClellan said. "Normally, there is one or two in a group that struggle and getting that experience in a group where all four kids medaling, as a coach watching it, I think 'Holy cow.' It was a great experience for him."

Dodson hopes to have some company at state for his senior year, although a return to state for a third trip will be a challenge.

"(Cody knows that) next year isn't a guarantee and that he has to play well enough to get back here. He's a great young man and very level-headed. He is very appreciative of what he gets and is given," McClellan said. "(Cody) and I talked about some goals that we want to work out for the team for next year. Possibly getting them further down the road and maybe get them here too, you never know."

In the team competition, Effingham St. Anthony finished fourth. The Bulldogs shot a team score of 626 (310, 316) and were led by freshman Dakota Flaig who shot a 155 (78, 77) and was tied for 20th as in individual. Other St. Anthony scorers included sophomore Lane Ludwig 158 (79, 79), senior Thomas Chojnicki 159 (78, 81) and junior Jonathan Willenborg 159 (80, 79).

Vandalia won the team competition (616), followed by North Shore Country Day (617) and IC Catholic (618).

Also competing on Saturday was Monticello's Will Ross, who shot a 79 on Day 2 for a total score of 153 (74, 79) to finish tied for 16th place overall.

At the Class 2A state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Maroa-Forsyth's Tyler Davis shot a 76 on Day 2 of the competition. The junior shot a 74 on Day 1 for a combined score of 150, which tied him for 21st place. On Saturday, Davis birdied hole No. 9 and had a par or better on 12 holes.

Charleston sophomore Preston Phillips shot a 75 on Day 2 for a combined scored of 152, tied for 28th place.

St. Anthony girls finish 3rd

After shooting a team score of 346 in Day 1 of the Class 1A girls state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, the Effingham St. Anthony girls improved their score by 33 shots to record a 313 team score (659 total) to finish in third place.

"It was a fantastic round, our best of the year. We shot a 313 today which was our best round and the last couple of weeks we have been around the 320s," St. Anthony head golf coach Randy Blake said. "We knew we had a hill to climb today and they just put it together."

Mount Carmel finished in first place with a combined score of 604 and Marquette Catholic was second with a score of 640.

The Bulldogs were led by junior Lauren Schwing, who shot a combined 153 (78, 73) to finish tied for 14th overall. Freshman Addie Krouse was one stroke behind at 154 (77, 77). Saturday's conditions were windy at times as the course dried out from rains early in the week.

"I think they just decided to gut it out and have fun," Blake said. "I think yesterday some nerves got to some people and today, as they teed off, we told them to just let it all hang out and play your best golf. They did that."

Senior Ellie Wegman shot a combined score of 169 (95, 74) and improved 21 strokes in Day 2 from her Day 1 performance. Senior Nina Hakman improved nine strokes on Day 2 (96, 87), for a combined score of 183.

"Ellie is normally our No. 1 or No. 2 player and so yesterday was just a really off day for her," Blake said. "I'm really thrilled and proud of the girls. I'm proud of everything that we have done this year and we have had a great season overall. This is just icing on the cake."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.