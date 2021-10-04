St. Teresa's Cody Dodson, Mount Zion's Brent Hansen advance to state golf finals

BEECHER — St. Teresa golfer Cody Dodson advanced to the Class 1A boys state tournament after finishing tied for third at the Beecher Sectional, played at Balmoral Woods Country Club on Monday.

"It was a great day for Cody today," St. Teresa boys golf coach Michael McClellan said. "He's excited and he chipped in on the last hole to seal the third-place finish. He's ready to get back to state and possibly contend for a first-place finish at state. He's a great young man and a great golfer. It is going to be an exciting end of the week."

Dodson, a junior, made it to state as a freshman. COVID-19 canceled the state golf tournament in 2020.

"I think it makes it a little sweeter and for all these kids," McClellan said. "Cody made it to sectionals last year and there was a point last year of wondering: Why are we even doing this? There was no payoff and everyone was feeling like they were going through the motions.

"This year, the cookie is back on the plate and they are ready to go get it. I'm excited for all the kids that have gotten their postseason back."

The 1A boys state final will begin on Fri., Oct. 8 at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington and finish on Sat. Oct. 9.

On a damp course, Dodson had birdies on holes 10 and 16 and had par on 10 other holes to finish 3-over par on the day. Dodson was the regional champion at last Friday's Moweaqua Regional played at the Moweaqua Golf Course.

"Cody has an opportunity to do something he has put his mind to since he was a freshman: To do well at state. Decatur has had good golfers in past years but we haven't had anything in a while," McClellan said. "Cody is trying to bring it back to Decatur. We can turn out some decent golfers from the Decatur schools. He's really involved in junior golf and wants to be known as a good golfer."

In each sectional competition, the top three scoring teams advance to the state final. The first 10 best scoring players that were not members of the qualifying teams also advance to the state final.

Braves' Hansen headed to state

In the Class 2A Effingham Sectional, played at Effingham Country Club, Mount Zion senior Brent Hansen advanced to the state tournament as an individual with a score of 71. The Mount Zion team finished fifth with a combined score of 327. Mattoon finished fourth with a team score of 319, led by Blaine Powers' 78.

"Brent carried us today and we knew if we played well we could get there as a team but it wasn't our day. Brent played solid all day and he's been hitting the ball well lately and so it was good that he could put it together today," Mount Zion boys golf coach Colby Burdick said. "Brent is really talented and has worked really hard. He's gotten better every year. Last year, he would have made state if they had a state tournament. It is good for him to get back and actually go this year."

Other boys sectionals

Monticello advanced to state as a team with a second-place finish at the Beecher Sectional with a team score of 333, 10 strokes behind sectional champions Beecher. Will Ross led the Sages with a 76, tied with Dodson for third place, followed by senior Tanner Buerhnerkemper's 77. Freshman Maddux Quick shot a an 86 and junior Samuel Davison finished with a 94.

At the Class 1A Boys McLeansboro Sectional, played at Green Hills Golf Club, St. Anthony finished in second place as a team. The Bulldogs were led by junior Jonathan Willenborg (76), senior Thomas Chojnicki (80), freshman Joey Trupiano (81) and sophomore Lane Ludwig (84). Willenborg's 76 was tied for fourth in the individual scores.

"We did OK, we didn’t start great but we got it going there in the middle and we hung on. We did what we needed to do and we are moving onto the next round,” St. Anthony golf coach Phil Zaccari said. “Jonathan grinded it out and he got the pars that we needed. He finished very well which helped us get where we needed to be.”

The Bulldogs return to state as a team for the first time since winning the Class 1A state tournament in the 2018-19 season. The Class 2A boys state final will be held at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal beginning Friday.

“The state course sits up a little bit better for the way we play. Today’s course was a tight course and hopefully we will meet our potential at state,” Zaccari said.

At the Class 2A Metamora Sectional, played at Metamora Field Golf Club, Maroa-Forsyth's Tyler Davis advanced to state as an individual with a score of 77.

St. Anthony, Charleston girls advance

Effingham St. Anthony's girls team had a strong performance Monday at the Class 1A Auburn Sectional, played as Edgewood Golf Course, shooting a team score of 323, 51 shots better than second-place Charleston. The Bulldogs and Trojans teams will both advance as a team to the state tournament.

The Class 1A and 2A girls state finals will be held in Decatur with the 1A finals teeing off at Red Tail Run Golf Course on Friday. Class 2A begins Friday at Hickory Point Golf Course.

Senior Ellie Wegman shot a team-best 79 for St. Anthony, which was good for second-place in the individual standings. Junior Lauren Schwing shot an 81 and finished tied for fourth with teammate Nina Hakman. Freshman Addie Krouse rounded out the Bulldog scoring with an 82, which was seventh in the individual standings.

The Trojans were led by senior Stacey Zerbst's 88 and junior Madeline Sanders' 93. Junior Delaney Meister shot a 95 and senior Taryn Pearson completed the team scoring with a 98.

