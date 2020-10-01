Sullivan's Drew Rogers, Tuscola's Makenna Fiscus lead players to watch in next week's boys and girls golf regionals

Breaking up Sullivan's CIC domination was St. Teresa's Jayden Sanderfield, who finished sixth overall, and along with teammate Cody Dodson , the pair will look to give the Bulldogs a chance to advance to the sectional at Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola. Other top finishers at the CIC tournament were Shelbyville's Matt Grabb and Gabe Dove, Tuscola's Nate Thomason, and Central A&M's Tommy Taylor.

At the Class 2A Paris Regional, held at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Paris, Mattoon, led by sophomore Stewart Druin, will be looking to have the same postseason success that led the Green Wave to qualify as a team at state last season. Druin was the medalist at the Apollo Conference meet, followed by teammates Colton Romine and Meade Johnson, who were second and fourth, respectively, in leading Mattoon to the conference title. The Green Wave are at the top of their game after handing Sullivan its first nine-hole match play loss in past three season this week.