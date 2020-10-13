Watch now: Class 1A Tuscola boys golf sectional: Sullivan ties for second in season-ending tournament

TUSCOLA — As the wind whipped across the 18th putting green at Ironhorse Golf Course in Tuscola on Tuesday, the Sullivan boys golf team huddled for a photo, perhaps a final one.
They threw sophomore Will Haegan on their shoulders to celebrate his hole-in-one on the 140-yard 15th hole at the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional. In a normal year, it would have been celebration for the third straight state qualifying team.
In the most abnormal year yet, this was the end. For everybody. There's no state tournament as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Sullivan would have advanced having finished tied for second with Downs Tri-Valley with a score of 339 and behind only El Paso-Gridley, which won the whole thing with a 320 score.
“It’s just disappointing because I know our potential," said Sullivan boys golf coach Ben Richter. "I know what we average throughout the year and what we can shoot. Not putting it all together today is pretty disappointing, especially for these seniors who worked real hard these past four years and more than that."
The celebration was bittersweet. Sullivan's season was over and it didn't win the sectional, which was assuredly the plan with a deep, talented roster with three frontline seniors: Drew Rogers, Layton Ellis and Logan Westjohn after winning last week's Class 1A Moweaqua Regional. On the other hand, tied for second would have advanced them to a state tournament in a year with an actual state tournament.
“Having another opportunity to play is just awesome," Richter said. "This year, obviously, we don’t get that. Just as a nice thing for these guys to think about: If there would have been a state, if it would have been a normal year, placing in the top 3 you get to go to state."
Buoyed by his short game, Camden Dwyer, a junior, led Sullivan with an 82. Long drives were a wreck with a consistent wind zipping around the course. The wind played havoc for everyone and Dwyer's score was tied for eight overall, the best for any golfer in the coverage area. Downs Tri-Valley's Matthew Barker was the medalist after shooting a 76.
Sullivan's Leyton Ellis shot an 85 and Drew Rogers and Haegan each shot 86 for counting scores.
Dwyer will return next season and, like his coach, recognized the confusing emotions of no state tournament.
“It’s kind of mixed," Dwyer said. "It sucks not being able to go to state, it’s a really fun opportunity. It kind of softens the blow a little bit knowing that we would."
Haegan, though, had a moment in the sun on his way to shooting an 86. He approached the 15th hole at the spacious course and wasn't entirely sure how hard he'd hit the ball. He landed on a 9-iron and let it rip. His tee shot landed about five feet from the hole before safely rolling in the cup for his first career hole-in-one.
Dwyer was playing behind him and couldn't believe what he saw before a group of parents cheered in celebration
“It means a lot," Haegan said. "It makes me happy because I got something good out of the day."
Said Richter: “That’s once in a lifetime playing at a sectional tournament and hitting one in from (140) yards out is awesome."
Pana's Karbach finishes 19th
Austin Karbach knows his strengths and booming the ball down the fairway isn't exactly one of them. He'd rather keep his drive straight and steady and let his short game do the work.
The Pana junior did exactly that, shooting an 85 overall, good for 19th overall.
“I was just hitting the ball straight; that’s what I was trying to do," Karbach said. "I don’t hit as far as everybody else, but if I can keep it straight, I do all right."
In a normal year would have qualified him for the state tournament. Consider that goal accomplished and it would have been accomplished, in part, by back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes.
Still, he doesn't try to get caught up into the what-if's, but instead will take the confidence of Tuesday into his senior year.
“It’s kind of frustrating but I did pretty well still so I’ll take it," Karbach said.
Rogers twins separated by one stroke
As Luke Rogers was making his way down the front nine to end his day, he began to realize he was walking the end of his high school career. The Bement senior started the day on the back nine with his twin brother, Zach, on the front.
Their careers as a two-person Bement golf team were winding to an end and the magnitude started settling in.
"I think it meant a lot to me today," Luke Rogers said. "It started to kick in, like, 'This is it. This is all I've got left now.'"
Zach Rogers finished tied for 12th with an 83 and Luke finished tied for 15th with an 84 to end their high school careers.
"I didn't play great (Tuesday)," Luke said. "I had a lot of mental errors which is easy to do in the wind. I left it all out there. I didn't really give up."
Braves' Hansen 7th
Mount Zion freshman Brent Hansen shot an 82 to tie for seventh at Tuesday's Class 2A Centralia Sectional.
Mattoon's Colton Romine shot an 83 to tie for 10th and lead the Green Wave to a third-place finish as a team (342). Benton won with a 318 and Highland was second with a 336. Benton's Cy Normal was medalist with a 68.
Also for the Green Wave, Stuart Druin was 12th with an 84, Blaine Powers was 18th with an 86 and Meade Johnson was 33rd with an 89.
