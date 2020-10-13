Watch now: Class 1A Tuscola boys golf sectional: Sullivan ties for second in season-ending tournament

“Having another opportunity to play is just awesome," Richter said. "This year, obviously, we don’t get that. Just as a nice thing for these guys to think about: If there would have been a state, if it would have been a normal year, placing in the top 3 you get to go to state."

Buoyed by his short game, Camden Dwyer, a junior, led Sullivan with an 82. Long drives were a wreck with a consistent wind zipping around the course. The wind played havoc for everyone and Dwyer's score was tied for eight overall, the best for any golfer in the coverage area. Downs Tri-Valley's Matthew Barker was the medalist after shooting a 76.

Sullivan's Leyton Ellis shot an 85 and Drew Rogers and Haegan each shot 86 for counting scores.

Dwyer will return next season and, like his coach, recognized the confusing emotions of no state tournament.

“It’s kind of mixed," Dwyer said. "It sucks not being able to go to state, it’s a really fun opportunity. It kind of softens the blow a little bit knowing that we would."