Watch now: Effingham St. Anthony advances to second day; St. Teresa's Cody Dodson 7th at state golf

DECATUR — The Effingham St. Anthony girls golf team had a tough finish to the first round of the Class 1A Girls Golf State Tournament on Friday, but still managed to advance to Saturday's finals.

The Bulldogs shot 346 as a team and are in seventh place after the first round. Mount Carmel leads the Class 1A tournament with 302, followed by Alton Marquette (309) and Chicago Latin (333) in the top three.

Marquette's Gracie Piar leads the individual competition after the first round with a 7-under par 65 — a commanding six-stroke lead over second-place Ella Greenburg of Rockford Boylan (71).

In both the boys and girls state tournaments, all qualifiers played 18 holes on Friday and those qualifying to play on Day 2 will play an additional 18 holes that begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Day 2 will be regrouped into the top eight teams, including ties, and the top 40 individuals scores, with ties, that are not in the top eight teams.

Fog delayed the start of the Class 1A and 2A state girls golf tournaments both held in Decatur — Class 1A at Red Tail Run and Class 2A at Hickory Point — and also the boys state tournaments at Bloomington's Prairie Vista (Class 1A) and Weibring (Class 2A).

St. Anthony was in fourth after 12 holes, but the Bulldogs struggled down the stretch with 10 bogeys and five double bogeys among the top four in the final six holes.

Two St. Anthony players are among the top 20 individually. Freshman Addie Krouse led St. Anthony in the first round — She's in 17th place overall with a 5-over par 77. Junior Lauren Schwing is 20th (78), followed by senior Ellie Wegman (95), junior Madison Brummer (96), senior Nina Hakman (96) and sophomore Allison Geen (118).

The Charleston girls team shot a team score of 364, good for 10th place. The Trojans were led by juniors Madeline Sanders and Delaney Meister and senior Stacey Zerbst, who each shot 90 on Friday. Senior Taryn Pearson rounded out the scoring group with a 94.

St. T's Dodson 7th after Day 1

St. Teresa golfer Cody Dodson hung around the top 10 during Day 1 of the Class 1A state golf tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Dodson, a junior was unfazed by the fog delay and sits in sixth place after the tournament's first 18 holes, shooting a 73. Dodson birdied holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17 had a par or or better on 12 of his holes on Friday.

In the team standings, Effingham St. Anthony is currently in fourth place, finishing with a team score of 310. Bulldogs freshman Joey Trupiano had a top team scored of 75, followed by senior Thomas Chojnicki (78) and freshman Dakota Flaig (78). Sophomore Lane Ludwig rounded out the scoring with a 79.

Vandalia leads the team competition with a score of 302, followed by IC Catholic (306) and North Shore Country Day (308). Individually, Vandalia's Chase Laack is in a tie for first with Rockridge's Drew Hall — each shot 2-under par 70.

Monticello had a team score of 323 to tie for seventh and advanced to Day 2 by one stroke ahead of Beecher and Rockridge, who each shot 324.

Monticello junior Will Ross finished the first round tied for seventh in the individual field with a score of 74 and senior Tanner Buehnerkemper shot a 75. Rounding out the scoring was freshman Maddux Quick (79) and freshman Andrew Neef (95).

Maroa's Davis moves on to Day 2

In the Class 2A boys state tournament, Maroa-Forsyth's Tyler Davis shot a 74 and was tied for 17th place to advance to Saturday's Day 2 competition. The junior birdied holes No. 8, 10 and 14 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

