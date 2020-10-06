Watch now: Fresh out of quarantine, Bement's Zach Rogers wins Class 1A Moweaqua boys golf regional

“I would have felt really bad because it was my fault — I got coronavirus," Luke said. "I considered not playing in conference just because he couldn’t be there and my dad couldn’t be there. I was glad he was able to be here and got the win. It's his senior year. I’d feel horrible."

Zach made it back just in time, but didn't necessarily pick up where he left off. He said in the middle season he had a stretch where he didn't break a nine-hole 41 and played the worst stretch of golf in his high school career.

“It was some of the worst golf I’ve played since the middle part of my freshman year," Zach said. "I was like, ‘Oh my god. This is really how we’re going to end?’"

As it turns out, not yet.

Sullivan wins fourth straight

When Leyton Ellis was a sophomore on the Sullivan boys golf team that won its second consecutive regional championship en route to a team appearance at state, he figured then and there it'd be a good idea to just go ahead and secure regional wins in each of his next two years.