Watch now: From pickup trucks to putting greens, the Bement golf team is a family affair

“I wouldn’t want it any other way, absolutely not," Luke said. "I love going out here and playing with him. It’s competition but we want each other to do our best and win each and every week."

Those quiet car rides were replaced this year by more of an appreciation for the experience. How many families can be a three-person golf team? It's a rarity. The clock was counting down to the end of their time together golfing for Bement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s something I wouldn’t trade anything for," Kraig said. "A lot of car rides are quiet, but not so much this year because I think there’s more perspective this year when somebody plays bad. It’s like, 'Oh well, let’s have a good time, we’ll stop and get some food on the way home and make the best of it.’ It’s been a great time and a lot of fun."

This endeavor started in eighth grade and by the twins' freshman year at Bement, Kraig became the coach — he also coached them in basketball — and things took off. He wanted his sons to grow into their own as golfers and the sport has deep ties in the family.