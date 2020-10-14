Watch now: Monticello's Ashley Long excels on the golf course and the stage

“It is so exciting to win and my goal at the start of the year was to win regionals," she said. "Now my goal is to win sectionals but I know there's some great competition there and I'm looking forward to it.”

Long knew exactly where she was sitting on the leaderboard at regionals thanks to a new IHSA golf app that provided real time scoring of the regional that players could check.

“I get nervous sometimes and I have been conscious about where everyone in the tournament was sitting at that time because of the app, and I could see what the leaderboard was and so that made it a little more stressful than I was used to,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Long handled the pressure of regionals well and she also stands out in another arena that could produce nightmares for some people — singing on the stage as the lead in the high school’s production of Mamma Mia.

“It was so fun to do the musical," Long said. "One of the things I love the most about it is that I get to do the choreography. The director and I worked closely together in the process and I got to dance and teach everyone. It was a blast to get through the dancing and being on stage too.

Performing on stage is a little easier for Long than playing on the golf course sometimes.