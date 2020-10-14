Watch now: Monticello's Ashley Long excels on the golf course and the stage

CHARLESTON — As Monticello’s Ashley Long was approaching the end of the back-nine at Charleston Country Club in the Class 1A Charleston girls golf regional last Wednesday, things could have taken a bad turn quickly.
On hole No. 16, Long held a one-stroke lead over Paris’ Kaitlyn Coombes and two strokes over Charleston’s Hannah Harpster and as she stepped up to tee off on the heavily wooded hole. She was overcome by the temperatures in the mid-80s.
“I don't know what was going on, I just didn't feel great at that time," Long said. "I felt like I needed to drink a little more water and maybe I was getting a little dehydrated. I hit this awful tee shot and I went to the woods."
The ball seemed to hit just about every branch, leaf and twig as it sailed through the trees, but somehow still managed to pop out on the other side.
“It was such a sigh of relief when it popped out because it was very scary, because we were so close to the end and I can't risk having that extra stroke in penalty,” Long said. “And then I hit an awesome second shot that got me right back in line with the green.”
Long rebounded with a birdie on hole No. 17 to seal the regional medal for the Sages senior. She'll be among those competing at Thursday's Rochester Sectional at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman.
“It is so exciting to win and my goal at the start of the year was to win regionals," she said. "Now my goal is to win sectionals but I know there's some great competition there and I'm looking forward to it.”
Long knew exactly where she was sitting on the leaderboard at regionals thanks to a new IHSA golf app that provided real time scoring of the regional that players could check.
“I get nervous sometimes and I have been conscious about where everyone in the tournament was sitting at that time because of the app, and I could see what the leaderboard was and so that made it a little more stressful than I was used to,” she said.
Long handled the pressure of regionals well and she also stands out in another arena that could produce nightmares for some people — singing on the stage as the lead in the high school’s production of Mamma Mia.
“It was so fun to do the musical," Long said. "One of the things I love the most about it is that I get to do the choreography. The director and I worked closely together in the process and I got to dance and teach everyone. It was a blast to get through the dancing and being on stage too.
Performing on stage is a little easier for Long than playing on the golf course sometimes.
“I think that I put more pressure on myself for golf because the musical is just fun for me," she said. "I get to go up there and I get to sing and have fun with my friends."
Both Long and her teammate Amelia Patterson, who also advanced individually from the regional, have experience playing at The Rail.
“I used to live over near there and I used to play at The Rail all the time," Long said. "I played there in some summer tournaments and I think my freshman sectional was there also. I'm really looking forward to playing there."
Without a state golf tournament, Long will finish her high school golf career on Thursday and her influence has been felt on the Sages program.
“Ashley is a top state-level golfer so if she plays well she will be in the mix there's no question about that for me. We are really proud of what she has done in her whole career and we hope she can finish it off and have a great day over there,” Monticello boys and girls golf coach Andrew Turner said. “She has been playing so well these past couple of weeks in big events and that's one of the things we talked about with her was making that step to be able to play well in these big events. I'm really happy for her.”
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
