Watch now: Monticello's Ashley Long finishes 7th at sectionals, Charleston ties for 2nd

"The wind was definitely challenging but, honestly, I think I did a good job of adapting to the weather changes today and I think that my biggest struggle today scoring-wise was my putting. I really struggled with that today. I have a lot of experience in tournaments where we will have to play in weather like this and I have really learned how to play through it," she said. "It first took some getting used to (playing with a crowd) but now I'm used to that competitive format. It is just another thing you have to learn to play through and you can't let it phase you when you're out there."

Two people that weren't in the group following Long were her parents, who haven't watched Long golf in-person since her sophomore year. It's not because of lack of interest as Long's mother, Stephanie Long, was cheering her on from the parking lot.

"I've really never let my parents come up and watch me in high school tournament meets. It is just a big mental thing for me," Long said. "My mom is sitting in the parking lot — that was as far as she was allowed today. It's not that they don't want to, it's just that I golf better alone and they are always a little nervous for me because they don't know how I do until I get back."

With Long graduating, Monticello's golfing future lies with sophomore Amelia Patterson, who shot a 103 on Thursday.