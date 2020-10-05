Watch now: Sophomores Tyler Davis, Grant Reid and Ryan Crowe are part of the present and future of the Maroa-Forsyth boys golf team

Expecting the three to take off as sophomores might have been a reach. Golf can be notoriously fickle. A new course can spell problems, particularly for younger golfers. Not them. They're undaunted by new courses, have postseason experience and have been exceptional all season.

“All of us have progressed really good," Davis said. "I didn’t think honestly we were going to be this good but it’s turned out to be a really good season. I hope state comes around but we’ve got sectionals and regionals which is good."

There was a bit of an expectation to improve among the players. It's a natural progression through high school. The postseason, Crowe said, will be a good barometer. Both Davis and Reid advanced out of last season's Class 2A Springfield Regional and onto the Macomb Sectional.

These sophomores will be ready, and it they golf like Hickey knows they can, a run to sectionals is every bit on the table.

“We definitely expected ourselves to be better," Crowe said. "We’ll see postseason if we can get further than last year, that will prove that."

Either way, they've still got two more years.

“I just want all of us to keep growing and we’ll see," Crowe said. "Maybe we can go pretty deep."