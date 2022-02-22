Hale: Before you yell at another official, consider this

Pat Leckrone, Antwane McClelland Sr., Sean Hayes, Randy Thacker, Randy Moss, Marv Dampeer, Rick Abernathy, Jim Mathews, the Meador brothers and countless other courageous and wonderful names have officiated games in Central Illinois.

They bring their whistles and hopes for the ability to bring their best to the contests they are going to judge. Some even pray not to fail or make a mistake. I know. I’ve seen it.

Officials bring varying levels of skill and powers of observation. They bring their soreness from working their everyday jobs to work a game. Many have banged-up knees and sometimes they walk in ill so our children and the student-athletes in our communities get a chance to compete and play.

I sat in the stands of a game the other night and heard vicious despicable things said to a couple of officials who were getting up and down the floor and making calls I felt were pretty fair. And yet the hatred sprayed like venom all over that gymnasium. Young and old, moms and dads, men and women — they all had a critique, if not a blatantly rude comment, for the zebras.

These officials are brave souls who have families and loved ones. They walk into the gym and subject themselves to ridicule and downright evil contempt.

Coaches are contributors to the tone in the gym. Some attack officials like the official went home and laid out a vendetta to be carried out in that gym or on that field that night. It becomes a war with coaches and officials banging into each other. Coaches even lead the crowd to light up the vitriolic tenor that officials suffer through in our local arenas.

The best thing that ever happened to me before I entered the coaching profession was to be an official at the YMCA for men’s leagues. Every player made me feel like every call I made was wrong. I was ripped, bullied and pushed by contestants. I was treated like I showed up to intentionally hurt the feelings of those fine bastions of society. I was cussed out every time my whistle blew. I called technicals like I was handing out speeding tickets at the Indianapolis 500.

One night a team that lost the contest I officiated waited for me by my car after the game and decided to debate the quality of my officiating with their fists. There was seven of them and one of me. I wish I could tell you I turned into a super hero and turned away their onslaught. No. Disney Plus doesn’t make movies about what happened to me. I tasted my own blood for a week and never went back to finish my assigned schedule.

However, that moment left an indelible imprint. It changed the way I coached. It made me see officials differently. It made me see them as people with families and individuals that had lives outside of the game. It made my tongue less sharp and my insight much keener. I think it made me a better coach because I focused more on my kids and less on the officials.

It’s hard to call a game — it is an inexact science. Mistakes are made. You miss a call and even fail to recognize violated rules. You do not come to a game to cost a team the game, yet a call you make can tilt the contest.

But no matter what calls are made, I think one referee who officiated a game for me this year — Randy Thacker. He’s the principal at Mount Zion Intermediate School and is an excellent official — solid in his performance, technique, knowledge of the game and professionalism. He is one of the best officials I’ve ever worked with.

One game this season we were short an official and I was going to have only one official for my game at Johns Hill Magnet School. I consider Thacker a dear friend and called him. In desperation I asked him if he knew of anyone that could officiate my game. He paused and said he would think and get back to me. I just wanted a breathing body to bravely stand and go onto the court.

That night I was talking to my team and I see Thacker walk in the gym dressed to officiate. He was standing there ready to go after working as a principal all day.

I hope I do not embarrass him, but I know Thacker experiences extreme knee pain. But he came to us unaware what the payment was or if he was even going to get paid. He came and did the game so my our athletes could play the game they love.

Here was this man, with feelings and made of flesh and blood, who showed up to help us. I told my players: “You snap that man a dirty look and you’ll own all your time on the bench.”

Officials are not robots we plug in. But the reality is we’re driving quality individuals from officiating.

Do you think you could do better? Take the test and get certified. Feel free to wear the stripes and do a youth league, middle school, high school or even a college game. We need more officials, not fewer.

I’d love to see the governing athletic bodies of this state (IESA, IHSA) make it required for every coach to officiate for one calendar season in a sport they coach. It would change a lot of perspectives and might help build relationships with some wonderful officials in our state.

You might meet Thacker, a man of unbelievable quality and character. Or you can hear Marv Dampeer tell you stories that will make you laugh until your sides hurt. You can have Rick Abernathy pray over you when your darkest hours are in your lap. And who knows, you might actually make a friend for life.

In the end, it’s about the kids. Next time you want to lace an official with a cuss-filled tirade for a call you think is bad, look around you. There may be young eyes watching to see if your outburst is accepted and applauded. You can take the low road, or you can explain to the little one that the people in the black and white are people out there fighting the good fight.

Hug an official. They need it. Trust me.

