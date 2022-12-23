HALE: Merry Christmas to Charlie Brown for his gift of coaching redemption

I love coaching. I have been a football, basketball or baseball coach in Central Illinois for close to 30 years. It's a passion — part of my being.

But there was a time I was amputated from the coaching profession and teaching. To be direct. I was removed, fired and sent away.

The reasons for my firing shall go unsaid and the district I served remain unnamed — none of that matters here. Just know the war is long over, and after it I was left pruned and bare like a Christmas with no buyers.

For a couple years, I was out of coaching. I helped and volunteered, but I hid and worked outside of the coaching field. I focused on teaching and threw myself into serving in my community and church. It was a time of great self-investment, but I was missing a part of myself.

I would pull over while driving on vacations and walk out on fields and diamonds and work with fathers and mothers having a catch with their child. I would ask if I could volunteer or help friends in the coaching profession. I would show up and help where I could and give advice and assistance, but I never felt like I was a part.

One day my wife said, “Enough! Quit punishing yourself and run to what you love. You will have to start at the bottom. You will have to be the lowest servant and the lowest coach in the coaching chain of command, but you start over now!” She smiled and gave me permission to look.

I looked everywhere for a coaching job and then I saw a position advertised for in the Decatur Herald & Review — a Sullivan freshman football coaching position. I mailed my information and soon I was contacted by the man who would grant me the redemption I was seeking.

The man that contacted me was then-Sullivan head football coach Charlie Brown. He called me and asked if we could meet at Krekel’s in Mount Zion and I took him up on his offer — if nothing else, I’d get a great burger out of the deal.

Charlie was as direct as a rattlesnake. We sat down and he started asking me personal and prying questions about my removal and firing from coaching. I was just honest about my embarrassment and shame as I could be in our meeting.

It was an interesting meeting to say the least. Charlie eventually asked me if I could start and my heart sang.

I’ll never forget the day I walked in to meet the coaching staff Charlie had assembled at Sullivan. Chet Reeder, who is now the head basketball coach at the Teutopolis’s historic basketball program, was there. Joe Fultz, a great man of integrity and class, and also a solid tactician and superb coaching teammate, was there as a volunteer. John Bertetto, who is currently head varsity coach at Sullivan and doing an outstanding job of building a program and creating a great football environment in Sullivan, was on that staff. It was a staff of impeccable character.

I snuck into the first coaching meeting and went to hide in the back. The only person I knew at the time was Charlie, and I was the new kid at school trying to fit in. I sat silently and listened as Charlie ran his meeting and then he started putting his offense on the board. I saw a spread offense — I was ready and knowledgeable in the sets he was drawing. All had to do was learn the Sullivan terminology.

I had been an offensive coordinator or coach at every high school level I was at and coached every form and style of offense that the Lord ever created. I was comfortable, but then out of the blue, a train hit me.

Charlie began introducing the staff to me and I smiled with pleasure — I was excited to get to know them. I was much older than them and I wanted to let them know I was their servant and ready to teach the freshman all I could to fit into their system.

Charlie introduced me last. I’ll never forget the words that came out of his mouth: "Boys, I’d like you to meet our new varsity defensive coordinator, Kevin Hale."

I had a heart attack! I almost fell out of my chair. I raised my hand and said, “Coach … ummmm … I thought I was the freshman coach and I’ve never been a defensive coordinator before. Maybe we should talk about this.”

His retort was short and sweet: "You’ve coached offense, right?” I said, “Yes, that’s all I’ve ever coached.” He came back with, “You know what hurts offenses and you’ve seen all of the defenses. You’ll be fine.” And that was it.

My jaw dragged on the floor for an hour. I shook hands with everyone and questioned Brown's wisdom for about a week, but he never wavered or doubted me to my face. He believed I could do it even though I was filled with 1,000 miles of doubt.

I bonded with the athletes and the coaching staff. I became part of the fabric of the great community of Sullivan. I was made whole and given a family that forms from coaching and giving yourself to a cause. I threw myself into the task. I stayed up countless hours trying to make Charlie, John, Joe and Chet proud of me. We finished that season a respectable 4 and 5, and I don’t think I embarrassed myself too bad as the defensive coordinator. I put the chess pieces in the right places, and I feel had a positive impact on creating an environment of toughness. And I helped generate quality citizens.

Charlie gave me a gift better than any I had ever gotten under any Christmas tree. He believed in a man who was fired, caste out and in need of redemption.

He saw my value and my honor even though many besmirched and labeled me as a malcontent. I was given a home and a sanctuary against a world that no longer saw me as worthy.

Merry Christmas Charlie Brown. Thank you for believing and seeing through the fog that my life was at that time. Just like Charlie Brown in the Christmas classic you took an ugly, old and broken tree and gave it life and love. You saw its beauty when everyone laughed and told you to trash that broken tree. You decorated that tree and in return that little tree gave you every inch of everything it was so it could prove to the world the it was worthy of your love.

And Charlie, next time hire a better defensive coordinator.

