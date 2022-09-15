Here's a look at the inductees into the latest Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame class

The latest class of the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday and introduced at halftime of the city game, with Eisenhower at MacArthur.

Here's a look at each of the inductees:

ATHLETES

Felicia Britton-Harris (Stephen Decatur, track/basketball, 1995)

Felicia Britton-Harris was a team MVP in basketball and track during her high school days, beginning with her freshman season in track when she burst on the scene and won the 100-meters at the city meet.

Britton-Harris never made state in track in high school, but blossomed while at Millikin. She won CCIW titles and made the NCAA Division III national meets — both indoor and outdoor — in the sprints multiple times. She left Millikin holding five individual records and one as part of a relay, and remains in the top 10 in several events, including second in the outdoor 100 and fourth in the outdoor 200.

“Track and field was my second sport in high school," Britton-Harris said. "Basketball was my primary sport and I didn't take track as serious as I should have in high school. Track became my primary and then only sport in college.”

Adrian DeVore (Eisenhower, tennis, 1990)

Adrian DeVore, along with brother Chris, was part of Decatur’s golden age of tennis. He was a state doubles champion with Chris in 1989 and a two-time All-American (1989-90). He helped lead Eisenhower to a runner-up finish at state in 1990, with Adrian finishing fifth in singles.

Adrian went on to play at Illinois and compete as one of the Illini’s top players.

Chris DeVore (Eisenhower, tennis, 1992)

With his brother already an established winner, Chris DeVore burst on the scene and made an immediate impact. He was part of the state doubles champion for Eisenhower in 1989 and 1990, helping lead the 1990 team to a second-place finish. Chris took fourth in singles as a senior and finished as an All-American all four years of high school.

Chris signed with South Carolina out of high school but transferred to Illinois and finished his career with the Illini.

Malik Fonville-Simmons (MacArthur, wrestling, 1990)

Also a standout in cross country and track, Malik Fonville-Simmons was a three-time conference champion — the first MacArthur conference champ in wrestling.

Fonville-Simmons advanced through Decatur’s youth wrestling program and carried the success to high school. After standouts seasons as a sophomore and junior, as a senior Fonville-Simmons went 40-2 with conference, regional and sectional championships. He was undefeated until state that year and lost to the eventual state champion at the state tournament.

Brian Innis (Eisenhower, baseball, football, basketball, 1979)

Brian Innis was a four-year varsity athlete in football and baseball, and three years in basketball, before going on to play baseball at Illinois and getting drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Innis stepped in as a starter at quarterback his freshman year and became the full-time starter as a sophomore, earning all-city honors.

Innis was all-city second-team as a senior in basketball, where he was a double-digits scorer for three seasons in the post.

But it was at baseball that Innis excelled, his strong arm making him an ace on the mound. He was all-city as a junior and senior, earning a spot on the Illinois baseball team. After two years at Illinois, Innis was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1982 June Draft.

Innis pitched four seasons in the Dodgers minor league system before an arm injury forced him out of the game.

John Kotzelnick (Lakeview, basketball, 1970)

A versatile player who could play point guard or on the wing, with excellent shooting and rebounding skills, John Kotzelnick emerged on varsity as a starter as a sophomore. As a junior, he was all-city second team with 16.8 points, then as a senior was the city player of the year in 1970, leading Lakeview to a 16-9 season and leading the city with 21.4 points per game.

Kotzelnick went on to play at Lincoln College, where he averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds as a freshman, earning team MVP, then averaged 20.8 points as a sophomore. He went on to finish his playing career at St. Leo’s in Florida.

Erin Didde Levy (Stephen Decatur, swimming, 1995)

A product of the Decatur Swim Club, Erin Didde Levy was a three-time all-state swimmer who finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1993, seventh in both the 200 freestyle and 100 back in 1994, and eight in the 100 back in 1995.

Also in her high school years, she qualified for and swam at the US Open and 1994 Olympic Festival. She was selected to attend National Swim Camp in Colorado Springs based on her standing as one of the fastest 15-year-old swimmers in the country.

In March of her senior year at Stephen Decatur, Levy qualified for US Senior Nationals and placed 12th in the country in the 200 back.

Levy went on to swim at the University of Illinois and became one of the team’s top swimmers. She was forced to retire because of bad back at 21 in 1998, but held five Illini school records when she was through.

Bob McAdam (MacArthur, swimming, 1981)

Even without a swim team at MacArthur, Bob McAdam, who trained in the Decatur Swim Club, became a dominant force at the state meet from his freshman year on.

As a freshman in 1978, McAdam won the 100-yard breaststroke at state. He repeated as a sophomore, then won it again as a junior, along with second in the 200 individual medley. As a senior, he made it 4-for-4 in the 100 breast and took third in the 200 IM.

He made the Olympic trials in 1980 and once held the Junior Olympics record in the 100 breast. Named to the high school All-America team in 1978 and 1981, McAdam was the first Decatur high school swimmer to be named All-America.

McAdam went on to swim at the University of Southern California and later Southern Illinois.

Sam McAdam (MacArthur, swimming, 1983)

Like his brother Bob, Sam McAdam was a dominant force representing MacArthur at the state swim meet. McAdam grew up in the Decatur Swim Club and made state all four years of high school.

McAdam took third in the 100-yard backstroke and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley as a freshman. He won his first state title as a sophomore, taking first in the 200 IM, along with second in the 100 back. He took second again in the 100 back as a junior, then won state in both the 100 back and 200 IM as a senior. He was named to the high school All-America team in 1981 and 1982.

McAdam went on to swim at Stanford, where he helped lead the team to the NCAA Championship three of four years. He was captain as a senior and swam on a World Record relay squad.

Kevin Roberson (Eisenhower, baseball, basketball, football, 1986)

Roberson was a three-sport star who went on to have a four-year Major League Baseball career with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

As a senior with the Panthers, Robertson was a fullback and all-county punter for the football team who once had a school-record 80-yard punt. In basketball, he was All-Macon County as a senior, leading the city in scoring with 19.7 points per game. He batted .447 playing center field as a senior and began opening the eyes of MLB scouts.

After Eisenhower, Roberson — a switch-hitter — played two seasons at Parkland College, where he hit a school-record 10 home runs as a freshman and nine the next season. He was picked by the Cubs in the 16th round.

Roberson made his way through the minor leagues, beginning in Rookie Ball in Wytheville, Virginia, then playing in Charleston, West Virginia (low Class A), Winston-Salem, North Carolina (high Class A), Charlotte (Class AA) and finally the Triple-A Iowa Cubs in Des Moines. Roberson showed pop in his bat at every stop, and was hitting .304 with 16 home runs when he was called up to the big leagues on July 15, 1993.

In 62 games as a rookie, Roberson hit nine home runs, drove in 27 and scored 23 runs. The next year, 1994, Roberson again began the season with Iowa and was hitting .313 with 11 extra-base hits (eight doubles, three home runs) in just 67 at-bats when he was called up to the Cubs on May 3. But after 44 games, in which Roberson had 55 at-bats and hit two home runs with a .218 batting average, he injured his hand punching a clubhouse door out of frustration and missed the rest of the season.

In 1995, Roberson had four home runs and a double in just 38 at-bats, but was put on waivers and claimed by Seattle. Roberson played in Triple-A the rest of the 1995 season, then signed as a free agent with the Mets in 1996. He played most of 1996 in Triple-A but did make it into 27 games for the Mets, hitting three home runs with an .848 OPS.

That was the last Roberson would see of the majors. He played full seasons in Triple-A for Phoenix of the Giants organization and Calgary of the White Sox organization before taking the season off in 1999 and returning in 2000 for Salt Lake of the Minnesota Twins organization to finish his pro career.

Tylian Smith (MacArthur, track, 2001)

Out of all the accomplishments of MacArthur triple jumpers in the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, no one had more state success than Smith, who won state titles in the event as a junior and senior (2000 and 2001), plus got fifth as a freshman in 1998 and second as a sophomore in 1999.

Smith broke MacArthur’s record, held by Byron Topps, as a junior with an effort of 50 feet, 8 inches. As a junior, in addition to his state title in the triple jump, he took second in the long jump. As a senior, Smith won the triple, took third in the long jump, helped the Generals 4 x 400 relay to a third-place finish and the 4 x 200 relay place fourth, leading the team to a third-place finish overall.

Matt Tyner (MacArthur baseball, football, 1976)

Tyner was an outstanding quarterback for the Generals football team, but it was in baseball that he excelled most.

In 1975, in his junior year, Tyner was the regular catcher for the MacArthur team that reached the state semifinals. In 1976, playing catcher, centerfield and pitcher, Tyner was all-conference and all-city, batting .366 with 14 runs, seven doubles and two triples. On the mound, he was the team’s No. 2 starter and had thrown a no-hitter before arm trouble forced him off the mound.

Tyner’s tendency toward an undisciplined hitting style caused most college coaches to avoid him out of high school. He got a chance to walk on with Miami and worked his way into the lineup — and a scholarship. He was a three-time College World Series participant and was drafted in the ninth round of the 1980 MLB Draft. He hit .301 with 33 home runs in 1981 in the Carolina League, but was forced to retire in 1984 after two elbow operations.

Tyner became a coach following his career and is a 20-year veteran of NCAA coaching. He was named Towson’s coach in 2017.

TEAM

1972 MacArthur football

One of only two undefeated football teams in DPS history, the 8-0-1 Generals finished off their season with a come-from-behind win against crosstown rival Eisenhower in one of the most memorable games in city history.

The 1972 Generals, coached by DPS Hall of Famer Bob Mathieson, was led by its offensive line, which wasn’t big but was effective behind tackles Bob Whitten and Ed Kensil, guards Steve Meinhold and Gary Cook, and center Mike Reynolds.

The line blocked for a stable of running backs: Tony Stepney, Tim Helm, Pat Curtis and Mark Muerlot, all with over 200 yards rushing. Quarterback Bruce Blaylock threw for 500 yards, with Tom Taylor pitching in 300 yards receiving and four TDs, and Jerry Muse a big-play option at receiver. Curts, Taylor, Cook, Reynolds and Helm were all-conference picks.

Going into the final game against Eisenhower, the only game MacArthur hadn't won was a 14-14 tie with Springfield Griffin. But facing their rival Panthers, the Generals trailed 20-7 in the fourth quarter. They cut the lead to 5 on an 8-yard TD run by Curtis, with Helm running in the conversion, then took the lead minutes later on a 68-yard punt return from Muse with 7:34 left, causing the stands at Pigott Field to shake with excitement.

MacArthur held on for the win and, with the playoffs format in the IHSA for football still a year away, finished undefeated.

COACHES

Brenda Clark (Lakeview, Stephen Decatur)

Clark, an EIU graduate, was teaching in a California junior high when the Lakeview job came open and she took it. The girls basketball program in Decatur was just starting, so she stepped in as coach for Lakeview in its first season and coached eight seasons until the school closed, going 87-42.

Clark won regional and sectional titles in 1980 with Lakeview, becoming the first coach to lead a girls team to the Sweet 16 in Decatur. After Lakeview closed, Clark went to Stephen Decatur. With the Runnin’ Reds, Clark — as co-coach with Jean Gift — won regional and sectional titles in the 1983 season. Clark was Macon County Coach of the Year in 1980 and, along with Gift, in 1983.

Donna Dash (Lakeview, MacArthur)

Dash graduated EIU in 1971 and began teaching at North Vermillion, Ind., coaching track. She returned to Decatur in 1979 and taught and coached at Lakeview and Argenta-Oreana before being hired by her alma mater as a softball coach in 1986. She became track coach in 1988.

Dash coached several sports, including volleyball and softball, but had her most success coaching track — her 1994 MacArthur track team took third at state — the best finish in MacArthur history. She was named Decatur Sports Council Coach of the Year that season and also H&R Macon County Girls Track Coach of the Year — an award she won four times.

Dash was also a top softball player in Decatur from as far back as the mid-1960s playing fastpitch with the Windettes, then later playing slow-pitch in the 1980s with Rogers.

SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTOR

Duane Garver

A 1932 Decatur High graduate who played on Stephen Decatur’s 1931 state championship basketball team, Garver went on to graduate from Millikin and serve in the Navy in World War II, then returned to Decatur and became a longtime tennis instructor.

Garver, known as "Mr. Tennis," was a teacher and coach at Johns Hill for 30 years, coaching tennis in his spare time. As a tennis instructor, he gave lessons in Decatur for 60 years, teaching 25,000-plus students with 100 nationally ranked players, including Decatur greats Lornie and Chuck Kuhle.

Garver became a member of the Millikin Hall of Fame in 1972, and the Decatur Athletic Club renamed its tennis courts “Duane Garver Tennis Pavilion” in 1998.

In 1977, at age 65, Garver made the trip to Wimbledon as part of the American Super-Seniors team, which was invited to play the British Super-Seniors team — the teams split 6-6, with Garver winning a singles match and splitting a pair of doubles matches. Garver, through the years, won several times on the Senior Olympics and Super Seniors tennis circuits.

Garver died in 2007 at age 94. He had five children, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.