High school sports gain hope as IDPH to allow high-risk sports in regions that reach Phase 4

Bloomington Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable said "the earlier they can get these season start dates for us and ending dates, that just makes our job easier. Everybody's conference is ready to meet and adjust their schedules."

Originally, boys and girls basketball seasons were set to end Feb. 15 when football practice could begin. The first football games in a seven-game spring season were set to start March 5.

Low-risk winter sports — such as boys swimming, girls bowling, cheerleading and dance — must conduct practices for seven days prior to their first contest. Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to their first contest.

The IHSA said fall, spring and summer sports can begin contact days on Monday with approval of the regional health departments in their region and local school district approval.

Masks must be worn in practice and competition.

The IHSA said IDPH guidelines for spectators once games are held will remain with no difference for games indoors or outdoors. Phase 4 regions can have a maximum of 50 spectators (not including players, coaches, officials and other necessary game personnel), while Tier 1 regions can have a maximum of 25 spectators.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

