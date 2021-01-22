 Skip to main content
High school sports gain hope as IDPH to allow high-risk sports in regions that reach Phase 4
High school sports gain hope as IDPH to allow high-risk sports in regions that reach Phase 4

Jackson_Quincenia 2 12.28.19.JPG

MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson (15) grabs the ball during the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament last season. High school sports in the high-risk category were given a boost Friday when the Illinois Department of Public Health said regions in Phase 4 of COVID-19 mitigations could hold intra-region games.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

BLOOMINGTON — High school students-athletes and coaches in Illinois were cautiously optimistic, but more hopeful than ever, about holding their sports seasons Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced regions that reach Phase 4 of COVID-19 mitigations can play all sports, including those in high-risk categories such as football, basketball and wrestling.

"It's another step in a positive direction," said Bloomington High School athletic director Tony Bauman.

Region 6, which includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties, were all moved to Phase 4 on Thursday.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the most significant update Friday was schools in Phase 4 can hold intra-conference and intra-region contests in high-risk sports.

"Moderate-risk sports competing outdoors in Phase 4 also received expanded scheduling opportunities, including tournaments and out-of-state contests," said Anderson.

There is expected to be more clarity Wednesday after the IHSA Board of Directors meets and sets season dates for the remainder of the school year.

"There's definitely still a lot of unknowns and information as athletic directors we're waiting to get some more specifics on, timelines and just making sure we have all the understanding correct and accurate for our region," said Bauman. 

Bloomington Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable said "the earlier they can get these season start dates for us and ending dates, that just makes our job easier. Everybody's conference is ready to meet and adjust their schedules."

Originally, boys and girls basketball seasons were set to end Feb. 15 when football practice could begin. The first football games in a seven-game spring season were set to start March 5.

Low-risk winter sports — such as boys swimming, girls bowling, cheerleading and dance — must conduct practices for seven days prior to their first contest. Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to their first contest.

The IHSA said fall, spring and summer sports can begin contact days on Monday with approval of the regional health departments in their region and local school district approval.

Masks must be worn in practice and competition.

The IHSA said IDPH guidelines for spectators once games are held will remain with no difference for games indoors or outdoors. Phase 4 regions can have a maximum of 50 spectators (not including players, coaches, officials and other necessary game personnel), while Tier 1 regions can have a maximum of 25 spectators.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

