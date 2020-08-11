How Teutopolis landed a one-year stay with the Apollo Conference

TEUTOPOLIS — When major college sports began going to a conference-only schedule earlier in the month, Teutopolis Athletic Director Laurie Thompson could see the writing on the wall.
In a time of an ongoing global pandemic, trying to fit in a spot for sports has been difficult. Membership in a conference eased some of those scheduling concerns, which is why Teutopolis has joined the Apollo Conference for the 2020-21 season only.
I thought, ‘Here we go,'" Thompson said by phone on Tuesday. "All the colleges started doing that a week prior to when the IHSA announced. I thought, ‘Oh man, this could be really bad for us.’ Of course, that’s exactly pretty much what happened."
Teutopolis has been an independent school since leaving the National Trail Conference after the 2011-2012 season. On July 29, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that teams could play within their conference or within their EMS region. The Illinois High School Association announced a limit of two events per week — though when baseball and softball are played in the summer one of those events can be a doubleheader. That made scheduling for independent schools like Teutopolis very difficult.
“When the rules came out that you could only play in your region, I thought, ‘Well, maybe I can make this work,'" Thompson said. "When they said only two (games) per week and possibly three as we get into baseball and softball, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get games.’"
Even before the IHSA's announcement, Thompson began putting feelers out to conferences, should the Shoes have to temporarily find a conference. After talking with administrators at Teutopolis she formally applied for a one-year stay in the Apollo Conference for all sports except football, which the Shoes don't play. T-Town already played most of the teams in the conference and this makes scheduling easier for all parties.
She said T-Town got official approval on Friday, only a few days after the formal request to join, and the announcement was made on Monday.
“It went very smooth," Thompson said. "I’m extremely appreciative for the Apollo to let us in. It’s opportunities I thought we weren’t going to get while being an independent because we were very, very lean trying to find some teams. I was extremely worried about that."
Mount Carmel, another independent school, recently announced it would join the Little Illini Conference for one season. Scheduling has been tricky for all athletic directors since the announcement, making sure games were played within their conference or EMS region. For independent schools like T-Town, those were exacerbated. Open slots for non-conference games can be difficult to find, particularly in truncated seasons and on mutually open dates.
Had T-Town not joined the Apollo, Thompson estimated that perhaps she would have only had five games scheduled in some sports.
The Apollo Conference is a seven-team conference: Charleston, Mattoon, Mount Zion, Taylorville, Mahomet-Seymour, Lincoln and Effingham.
“We are going to be challenged. We’re going into a very competitive conference," Thompson said. "We’re going to be challenged in all of our sports. That’s OK, too. We want to get after it every night. Hopefully we’ll get some wins and hopefully we’ll learn along the way and get better. The key was finding opportunities and finding games for our athletes; that was my No. 1 thought."
Teutopolis hosts boys and girls golf, cross country, swimming, tennis, basketball, soccer, and track and field, and also, for boys, baseball, and for girls, softball, volleyball, cheer and dance.
“It may not be the most ideal situation; for some schools it’s going to be a little bit of travel but you’re talking for one year," Taylorville Athletic Director Jason Hadley said. "Trying to help someone out who is kind of in a bind but at the same time help the Apollo Conference as a whole. It’s really a win-win situation for this year."
Perhaps a trivial thought but one that holds the water given T-Town's success in sports like baseball and boys and girls basketball: What if the Shoes, a one-year resident in the conference, win the conference championship. T-Town is a full member of the conference so it could, technically, win the whole thing.
In the big picture, it's about games and opportunities and both Thompson and Hadley said it's not yet been discussed.
“I even said, ‘We don’t even need to win anything. We just want our kids to have opportunities to play,'" Thompson said. "We haven’t even talked about that. It’s OK if we’re not, I guess what I want to say is, allowed to win."
Said Hadley: “For this year, they are a part of the conference. If it were to happen, I’d assume they’d be Apollo Champions, maybe with an asterisk since they’re only in it for a year. They’re full-on in our conference this year. If they had football, we would have welcomed them in that as well."
