How Teutopolis landed a one-year stay with the Apollo Conference

“When the rules came out that you could only play in your region, I thought, ‘Well, maybe I can make this work,'" Thompson said. "When they said only two (games) per week and possibly three as we get into baseball and softball, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get games.’"

Even before the IHSA's announcement, Thompson began putting feelers out to conferences, should the Shoes have to temporarily find a conference. After talking with administrators at Teutopolis she formally applied for a one-year stay in the Apollo Conference for all sports except football, which the Shoes don't play. T-Town already played most of the teams in the conference and this makes scheduling easier for all parties.

She said T-Town got official approval on Friday, only a few days after the formal request to join, and the announcement was made on Monday.

“It went very smooth," Thompson said. "I’m extremely appreciative for the Apollo to let us in. It’s opportunities I thought we weren’t going to get while being an independent because we were very, very lean trying to find some teams. I was extremely worried about that."