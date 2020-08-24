IHSA announces no state tournaments will be held this fall

"But they (the IHSA) are in a tough spot, and they did what they felt they needed to do to be in the best interest of the kids and the coaches."

The state series tournaments will meet all Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19, according to an IHSA release.

The Board said it will continue to look at the postseason options by sport and season as the school year progresses so it can access the allowable IDPH options and most current COVID-19 data.

“Interscholastic sports, like the IHSA and IESA (Illinois Elementary School Association), have rightfully followed stricter return to play guidance than non-school events since the start of the summer,” said Anderson. “While we understand and appreciate the frustration felt by high school coaches due to the stricter guidance, we also recognize the need for that added guidance, even though it may create more challenges for us.

"There is a responsibility that exists within the school setting to create a safer environment for the community as a whole, while non-school competitions are often conducted without any standardized safety protocols.”