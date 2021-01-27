IHSA announces sports schedule with basketball games beginning right away after seven practices

BLOOMINGTON — High school basketball games will be happening soon in Illinois, with other sports to follow.
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors announced a new sports schedule Wednesday for the rest of the school year after receiving clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health last week.
Boys and girls basketball can begin playing games immediately after seven days of practice for regions that have reached Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
All schools in Central Illinois have reached Phase 4 and many already have started contact days, which won't count as official practices. There are five regions in the state in Phase 4, with five other regions in Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations and one region in Tier 2.
The basketball season will run through March 13 with no state tournament.
Boys swimming and girls bowling, considered low-risk sports, already began practices. Their seasons will likewise run until March 13.
The IHSA board also said football practice will start in March 3. The season begins on March 19 and runs through April 24 with no state tourney. Wrestling is set for April 19-June 12 with no state.
Boys soccer season will be from March 1-April 17, with volleyball from March 8-April 24. Neither will have a state tournament.
“The Board wants to do everything in their power to prevent spring sports from going two consecutive years with no postseason IHSA play,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “There are obviously no guarantees, as risk levels by sport and local region mitigation statuses will factor significantly. Postseason could mean being limited to a Regional or Sectional level of competition, but we have not ruled out the idea of playing a full state tournament in these traditional spring sports if possible. The overwhelming feedback we have heard from athletic directors and coaches was that returning to play in all sports should be the main goal.”
All spring sports — baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer and boys tennis — will be held April 5-June 19 with a state tournament to be decided. Spring sports were canceled last year when the global pandemic began.
“We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,” said Anderson. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.
"I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it ‘better’ for their school or sport. Our Board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.”
Fall sports will start up as usual in August for the 2021-22 school year.
This story will be updated
The scene is repeated on Friday nights in the fall throughout the area. Friends, family and …
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson