IHSA cancels spring state tournaments, but open to possibility of games still being played

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made an announcement that was expected Tuesday with the cancellation of spring sports state tournaments.
However, there still could be pitches thrown, sprints to the finish line and shots into a net this spring.
The board met via video conference and made its decision to cancel spring state tournaments based on Governor J.B. Pritzker's announcement last Friday that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“We knew it was going to come,” said Mount Zion softball coach Greg Blakey, whose team has gone to back-to-back state Final Fours. “We knew it was going to happen. The finality of it. We had two great weeks of practice. We had big expectations for our teams like a lot of teams did; now we won’t see those through.
But the IHSA board said it is open to allowing spring sport games competition if or when the state deems it safe, which could extend into the summer.
The IHSA stated earlier the cessation of in-person learning would make it difficult to conduct spring state tournaments this year.
“Hearing Pritzker’s announcement still felt like a punch in the gut because there’s a finality of it, but we’ve been trying to be honest with our kids,” St. Teresa athletic director and track and field coach Todd Vohland said.
Last month, the boys state basketball tournaments in Peoria were canceled.
“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”
Spring sports affected include baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, bass fishing, girls badminton, boys gymnastics, boys and girls water polo and boys volleyball.
The IHSA board also said summer contact days for coaches with their student-athletes are suspended for the time being.
“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events, including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered," said Anderson. "At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.
“Our thoughts right now are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities. Especially the seniors,” said Anderson. “It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don’t get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams.
"By participating in high school sports and activities, they were exposed to life lessons in teamwork, leadership, and overcoming adversity that are difficult to replicate elsewhere. The latter is applicable now more than ever. We hope that we can band together and refocus all our efforts on supporting the doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the other essential personnel who are putting their health and safety on the line each day to keep us safe.”
Argenta-Oreana senior three-sport star Makail Stanley has been paying attention to the daily updates around the state and country and knew his senior school year and track season were fleeting. He's been key in the Bombers' successful football run, gone to state as a wrestler, and finished third in the Class 1A 100-meter dash, second in the 400-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash last season.
He's driven by his own shortcomings and always has been, but found perspective upon hearing the announcement, which he said still came as somewhat of a shock, on Tuesday.
“It’s upsetting, most definitely,” Stanley said. “I was looking forward to it and wanted to end the year and career on a bang. I think the most important thing is everyone is staying safe. I can’t take for granted the years I have had. I can’t complain.”
Vohland has been coaching spring sports since 1983, and posted a message on social media Friday, after Pritzker’s announcement that in-person learning would not resume this school year.
The writing had been on the wall of a canceled sports season, and Vohland had been up front with his team about the situation. He knew if students weren’t back in school by May 1, the season would be over before it began in earnest.
Seniors like Sade’ Oladipupo and Julia Whitney were well within reach of school records in the long jump and pole vault, respectively. There’s no chance to see who can break onto the scene this season like state champion Boston Stewart did last season for the Bulldogs. All of those things, Vohland said, come into play.
“I’m not going to lie to you, it’s difficult,” Vohland said. “I miss being around the kids, but I miss that on a teaching and on a coaching level.
“When you’re not around these kids, it’s so different. We’ve got some seniors who are not only missing out on their last season, but I had two seniors I can think of who were missing out on school records they’ll never have the opportunity to do.
“Those things are taken away. All that aside, it’s the day-to-day thing. I understand everything we’re doing, but on the back end of this, a lot of these kids, athletes and non-athletes, need that interaction with not only classmates, teammates, but also with coaches and teachers.”
The board indicated a willingness to reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.
The IHSA said it will continue to communicate with and monitor briefings from state officials, and based on those timelines, provide updates to schools as it relates to potential spring participation and summer contact days.
“The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure,” said Anderson. “If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.”
Blakey had just hit the send button on an email to an athlete, an impromptu end to the season without seeing them face-to-face. It was an odd way to end, but a sign of where sports stand right now.
He’d been following the news daily for updates and certainly wasn’t surprised to hear the season had been canceled. There was less the emotion of shock and more the processing of the finality, that for the first time in nearly three decades of coaching he won’t stand in the dugout or at third base and try to push the right buttons at the right time, to march back to East Peoria for another crack at the state tournament.
“You can prepare for it all you want, when it hits you it’s hard,” Blakey paused to gather himself. “We were hoping that we might salvage part of the season but obviously with school being out through May and the stay at home order is still in place, it wasn’t in the cards.”
Joey Wagner contributed to this report. This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Mount Zion softball wins third place in Class 3A last season
Mount Zion Softball 3 6.8.19.jpg
Kennedy_Dayna 1 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion Softball 2 6.8.19.jpg
Wrigley_Kynzie 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion Softball 4 6.8.19.jpg
Bruner_Ally 6.8.19.jpg
Davis_Bailey 6.8.19.jpg
Ewing_Emma 6.8.19.jpg
Hurm_Stephanie 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 1 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 2 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 3 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 4 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 5 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 6 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 7 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 8 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 9 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 10 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 11 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 12 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 13 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 14 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 15 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 16 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 17 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 18 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 19 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 20 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 21 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 22 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 23 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 24 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion Softball 1 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 25 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 26 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 27 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 28 6.8.19.jpg
Mount Zion vs Kankakee Bishop McNamara softball 29 6.8.19.jpg
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.