IHSA hopes to announce winter sports status after Oct. 28 special meeting

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association announced Monday it has set a special meeting of the Board of Directors for October 28 to announce more details about winter sports.

"We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled.

"We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data, we have provided them. We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by October 26."

Under the modified plan approved by the IHSA in late July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, winter sports include boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling and women's gymnastics.