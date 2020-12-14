IHSA plans to meet with governor's office, IDPH before January 1 with hopes of playing every sport

The IHSA Board also will allow contact days for out-of-season sports as soon as the IDPH and Governor Pritzker’s office lift Tier 3 mitigations. Contact days will be restricted to six hours per student-athlete per sport each week and can include practices, drills and intra-squad scrimmages allowable under IDPH guidance, but no competition against any other high school.

“The Board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon as IDPH deems it safe,” said Anderson. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time.

"Basketball remains the outlier in the equation. We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fits best in the remainder of the school year.”

Bloomington High School athletic director Tony Bauman said he appreciates the IHSA "and not taking any sports off the table."