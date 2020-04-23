IHSA state girls golf staying in Decatur; boys golf, cheerleading events to stay in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association girls state golf tournaments will remain in Decatur through 2024.
The IHSA has approved a recommendation to extend the hosting contract with the Decatur Park District for five more years. The 1A tournament is held at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur with 2A at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth.
Similarly, the girls state tournaments will remain in Bloomington-Normal through 2024. The Class 1A tournament is held of Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, the 2A event is contested at Weibring Golf Club in Normal and the 3A championship is played at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.
"We are appreciative of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bloomington Parks & Recreation, Illinois State University, and the Decatur Park District’s efforts to continue hosting the IHSA Golf State Final Tournaments,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said.
“Golf in Illinois in late October can be a tricky proposition, but all of the courses are always in excellent condition, and the staffs at each course work tirelessly to accommodate our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. More so, the communities are incredible about hosting the state qualifiers. The tournaments continue to thrive in each location, so we are excited to be back for five more years.”
The IHSA board also approved a recommendation to keep the Cheerleading State Final at Bloomington’s Grossinger Arena for one more year.
“Grossinger Motors is a perfect fit for IHSA State Cheerleading, and has been an incredible host since 2007,” said Anderson. “This one-year contract simply allows us to put the IHSA State Dance and Cheerleading on the same contract rotation, which will be helpful given that both state finals have been conducted at the same venue since Dance began in 2013.”
