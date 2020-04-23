IHSA state girls golf staying in Decatur; boys golf, cheerleading events to stay in Bloomington-Normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association girls state golf tournaments will remain in Decatur through 2024.

The IHSA has approved a recommendation to extend the hosting contract with the Decatur Park District for five more years. The 1A tournament is held at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur with 2A at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth.

Similarly, the girls state tournaments will remain in Bloomington-Normal through 2024. The Class 1A tournament is held of Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, the 2A event is contested at Weibring Golf Club in Normal and the 3A championship is played at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

"We are appreciative of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bloomington Parks & Recreation, Illinois State University, and the Decatur Park District’s efforts to continue hosting the IHSA Golf State Final Tournaments,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said.