IHSA submits Stage 2 of its Return to Play guidelines to Illinois Department of Public Health

BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA said Wednesday it has approved Stage 2 of its Return to Play guidelines and submitted the plan to the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval.

If approved, the guidelines would go into effect for all summer contact day activity as regions reach Phase 4 of the Governor's Restore Illinois Plan, as soon as June 26.

According to the plan, approved by the IHSA on Monday and released Wednesday, "School districts should work with their local health departments on current restrictions in their area prior to beginning contact. Local school administration determines the permitted activities at their school. Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each IHSA member school."