IHSA waiting for approval from Illinois Department of Public Health before resuming activities

"I wonder if some schools will start going Monday because technically Gov Pritzker’s plan says you can meet in groups of 10 or less. I bet you will see that at some school. It isn’t going to be us and I don’t think it will be most schools," Vohland said. "I think waiting a few more days or a week is not going to matter in the grand scheme of things. I think we tend to overdue summers anyway, so hopefully everyone will be patient."

The IHSA plan is for athletes to resume training sessions with coaches on a very limited basis. The IHSA canceled the boys state basketball tournaments in March and later spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there’s a lot of moving parts," Lindsey said. "I think everyone is kind of waiting on the OK from everyone else. I think the department of health has a lot on their plate, obviously, and the IHSA has a lot on their plate. Unfortunately, things get backed up sometimes when there’s a bunch of pieces that are dependent on other pieces. I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now."

If initial activities are limited to strength training, that would present its own set of challenges for coaches.