IHSA waiting for approval from Illinois Department of Public Health before resuming activities

"Social distancing in a weight room presents massive limitations. At our weight stations you aren’t going to be able to have spotters," Vohland said. "The most that we are going to allow in our weight room are eight kids with a coach or two and the coaches will wear masks and try to keep a safe distance. It is a lot of challenge but for the kids to get out and see people and get some organization and some structure I think is going to be a great thing."

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg volleyball coach Ronda Schlechte said she has not made any plans yet because of the uncertainty on what is going to happen.

"I am not holding my breath," said Schlechte. "Things change so much. I told the girls I would text them at the start of June as soon as I found out. If June gets postponed I will get things for them to do at home, but I am hoping that is not the case. I hope we can at least do small groups and work on position stuff. That will really help the coaches."

Lindsey has encouraged his student-athletes to stay positive and stay ready as they await more information.