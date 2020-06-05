IHSA will allow high school students to participate in voluntary strength and condition sessions

Outdoor workouts are highly encouraged over indoor workouts to reduce transmission of the coronavirus. If available, it is encouraged that an athletic trainer or medical personnel be available for workouts. They should be masked with athletes and maintain six-foot distance when feasible.

Maroa-Forsyth head football coach Josh Jostes said the school has a plan in place that includes workouts of nine players split between the weight room, football field and track. Those groups will workout for one hour, 45 minutes and following that they have a 15-minute clean down period before the next group comes in. Essentially, they'll split their time between field work and weight room work.

“Glad to get to spend time with our kids," Jostes said. "With everything going on in our society right now, it’s not even about wins and losses or making them better. Kids need high school athletics, in my opinion, and we’re ready to get that rolling, even if it is in small groups. Our plan’s in place, so we’ll be ready to roll Monday morning.