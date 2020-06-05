IHSA will allow high school students to participate in voluntary strength and condition sessions

BLOOMINGTON — With the state of Illinois now in Phase Three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "Restore Illinois" plan, the IHSA will allow high school students to participate in voluntary strength and conditioning sessions beginning on June 6, the board announced on Friday.
There will be plenty of restrictions, but high school athletes will be able to work on their conditioning in advance of the upcoming school year.
Students will be limited to three hours per day of participation and the voluntary workouts will not count as summer contact days. The use of summer contact days, where coaches and players are engaged on in-person skill of the sport of instruction, are still suspended. The guidelines were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and have been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“I commend the IHSA (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) for crafting a plan that fits within the framework provided by state leadership, and refuses to compromise safety,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “The IHSA Return to Play Guidelines offer some important first steps in allowing student-athletes to reacclimate both physically and mentally to athletics, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”
Outdoor workouts are highly encouraged over indoor workouts to reduce transmission of the coronavirus. If available, it is encouraged that an athletic trainer or medical personnel be available for workouts. They should be masked with athletes and maintain six-foot distance when feasible.
Maroa-Forsyth head football coach Josh Jostes said the school has a plan in place that includes workouts of nine players split between the weight room, football field and track. Those groups will workout for one hour, 45 minutes and following that they have a 15-minute clean down period before the next group comes in. Essentially, they'll split their time between field work and weight room work.
“Glad to get to spend time with our kids," Jostes said. "With everything going on in our society right now, it’s not even about wins and losses or making them better. Kids need high school athletics, in my opinion, and we’re ready to get that rolling, even if it is in small groups. Our plan’s in place, so we’ll be ready to roll Monday morning.
“I’m a big proponent of high school sports. Obviously everybody wants to win, but it’s not even about that right now for us. It’s giving those kids an opportunity to maybe forget a little bit about what’s going on. Lots of stuff is going on, 2020 has been a crazy year and I feel like sports are a little bit of a relief for everyone. Nothing like a locker room of any sort to bring people together. It doesn’t matter what race, nationality or religion that it is, a locker room — I’ve said for years — is a great melting pot and that’s no different at our place."
Here are the rules:
• Maintain social distance by being six feet apart
• Masks shall be worn when social distance cannot be maintained
• Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less, including the coach and medical personnel
• Groups of 10 must be pre-determined
• Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another group based upon sport. Students that participate in multiple sports for the year are encouraged to be grouped, for summer participation, in their fall sport.
• Interaction between groups shall be avoided
• Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness
• Sport-specific drills are not permitted and sport-specific equipment may not be used.
• Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC and IDPH
• Coaches must maintain a daily record of what athletes are participating, when and symptoms they may present
- Athletes should be monitored at the start of practice for temperature > 100.4F/37C or symptoms of COVID-19 (fevers, chills, cough, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell)
- If symptoms are present, they should not participate in practice and should be referred to a physician for evaluation and testing
• Free weight exercises that require a spotter cannot be conducted while honoring social distancing norms. Safety measures in all forms must be strictly enforced in the weight room. Players shall bring their own water bottle, shoes, towels, and other personal equipment. The use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains will be prohibited during this stage.
“Our kids have been without sports and school for over two months, which has taken a toll on their physical and emotional health, said IHSA SMAC member Dr. Cynthia R. LaBella, the Medical Director at Institute for Sports Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine said in a statement. “We purposely designed this first phase to focus solely on strength and conditioning so that kids can gradually rebuild their fitness levels in small peer groups with coach guidance. This will get kids moving again with their peers in the safest way possible, which will have a huge positive impact on their physical and emotional well-being.”
Athletic trainer Dustin Fink is a member of the SMAC and has seen this process through from the beginning.
“Honestly speaking, it’s long overdue and I feel like the mental and physical well-being of our student athletes need to take priority over the next couple of weeks as we address both sports and the current COVID-19 issue that is at hand," Fink said. "Don’t get me wrong, there are going to be people who are apprehensive, they’re scared, they’re uneasy about gathering again. This is hopefully something that can provide a safe spot for re-introduction of human interaction, especially among among peers.
“The SMAC has been working tirelessly through virtual meetings, text messages, phone calls and emails to make this happen and we do feel for the delay, but we want to make sure we get it right."
IHSA member school sponsored camps, clinics and open gyms are prohibited in any sport at this time. If available, it’s encouraged that an athletic trainer or medical personnel be present for workouts. Should the conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.
