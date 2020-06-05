IHSA will allow high school students to participate in voluntary strength and conditioning sessions

The rules

• Maintain social distance by being six feet apart

• Masks shall be worn when social distance cannot be maintained

• Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less, including the coach and medical personnel

• Groups of 10 must be pre-determined

• Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another group based upon sport. Students that participate in multiple sports for the year are encouraged to be grouped, for summer participation, in their fall sport.

• Interaction between groups shall be avoided

• Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness

• Sport-specific drills are not permitted and sport-specific equipment may not be used.

• Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC and IDPH

• Coaches must maintain a daily record of what athletes are participating, when and symptoms they may present

Athletes should be monitored at the start of practice for temperature > 100.4F/37C or symptoms of COVID-19 (fevers, chills, cough, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell)

If symptoms are present, they should not participate in practice and should be referred to a physician for evaluation and testing

• Free weight exercises that require a spotter cannot be conducted while honoring social distancing norms. Safety measures in all forms must be strictly enforced in the weight room. Players shall bring their own water bottle, shoes, towels, and other personal equipment. The use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains will be prohibited during this stage.