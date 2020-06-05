BLOOMINGTON — With the state of Illinois now in Phase Three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "Restore Illinois" plan, the IHSA will allow high school students to participate in voluntary strength and conditioning sessions beginning on June 6, the board announced on Friday.
There will be plenty of restrictions, but high school athletes will be able to work on their conditioning in advance of the upcoming school year.
Students will be limited to three hours per day of participation and the voluntary workouts will not count as summer contact days. The use of summer contact days, where coaches and players are engaged on in-person skill of the sport of instruction, are still suspended. The guidelines were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and have been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“I commend the IHSA (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) for crafting a plan that fits within the framework provided by state leadership, and refuses to compromise safety,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “The IHSA Return to Play Guidelines offer some important first steps in allowing student-athletes to reacclimate both physically and mentally to athletics, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”
Outdoor workouts are highly encouraged over indoor workouts to reduce transmission of the coronavirus. If available, it is encouraged that an athletic trainer or medical personnel be available for workouts. They should be masked with athletes and maintain six-foot distance when feasible.
Maroa-Forsyth head football coach Josh Jostes said the school has a plan in place that includes workouts of nine players split between the weight room, football field and track. Those groups will workout for one hour, 45 minutes and following that they have a 15-minute clean down period before the next group comes in. Essentially, they'll split their time between field work and weight room work.
“Glad to get to spend time with our kids," Jostes said. "With everything going on in our society right now, it’s not even about wins and losses or making them better. Kids need high school athletics, in my opinion, and we’re ready to get that rolling, even if it is in small groups. Our plan’s in place, so we’ll be ready to roll Monday morning.
“I’m a big proponent of high school sports. Obviously everybody wants to win, but it’s not even about that right now for us. It’s giving those kids an opportunity to maybe forget a little bit about what’s going on. Lots of stuff is going on, 2020 has been a crazy year and I feel like sports are a little bit of a relief for everyone. Nothing like a locker room of any sort to bring people together. It doesn’t matter what race, nationality or religion that it is, a locker room — I’ve said for years — is a great melting pot and that’s no different at our place."
Like Jostes, Arcola head football coach and athletic director Nick Lindsey has a plan in place that involves stations inside and outside and helps kids to avoid one another in passing from station to station. Arcola won't begin its workouts until Monday, but Friday's news was a step in the right direction for a program that has qualified for the playoffs for six consecutive seasons and all three in Lindsey's time as head coach.
“I think it’s a great sign," Lindsey said. "It gives us some guidance. It’s kind of what we thought it was going to be as far as the guidelines and recommendations to get kids in shape. It’s exciting to be able to get back in the grove and start seeing the kids again. I’m really happy for our kids to be able to get out, be involved and be active again
“It’s so important for their, not only physically, but mentally as well. Being around athletics and being around football programs, there’s something special about working out with a group of other guys. It might be a smaller group now, but at least you’re seeing them and putting in time and seeing the hard work. That goes a long way for kids, I think."
St. Teresa athletic director and cross country and track coach Todd Vohland said athletes will use the school's indoor weight rooms with social distancing practices in place.
"We can do about eight athletes at a time to keep the social distancing. Not very many places can move their weight facility outside and honestly if you have older equipment it would be easier. I think most school will be using the weight room but using it wisely," he said.
St. Teresa will have an athletic trainer present whenever possible but many smaller schools do not have full time trainers on staff.
"Our athletic trainer has other responsibilities as well so I don’t think it will be possible all the time. It is a great suggestion (from the IHSA) but a lot of smaller schools don’t have access full time," Vohland said.
Vohland anticipates Bulldog training sessions to start early next week.
"Our coaches have to submit a plan on how we are going to handle everything so we aren’t looking at any earlier than Monday," he said. "It gets the kids back with a little bit of structure, although they are small groups and gives a chance for them to see the coaches and the coaches to see them. I think that is underestimated how valuable that is."
The sense of familiarity and anything that resembles normalcy seems to be what coaches are most excited about following the announcement. Most athletes have found ways to work out on their own, whether it's running a hill at a park, pushing a vehicle or jogs around town. But the bond that comes around each other, in a weight room or sprints on a field, matters. It matters to the players and being around those players matters to the coaches.
MacArthur coach Derek Spates is trying to prepare a team for a fourth straight playoff berth, and this is the first step to what would be the high school football seaosn.
“I think it’s good for teams and teams being able to get back together," Spates said. "The guidelines, they are what they are. They’ve got to keep everybody safe, but at this point I think it’s a good thing for us to be able to get together and get back with our guys to get us geared towards what’s hopefully us having a football season.
“I think it gives a little bit of familiarity to young men. … To be able to get back to some bit of normalcy will be good for everybody, not only players but coaches as well."
“Our kids have been without sports and school for over two months, which has taken a toll on their physical and emotional health, said IHSA SMAC member Dr. Cynthia R. LaBella, the Medical Director at Institute for Sports Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine said in a statement. “We purposely designed this first phase to focus solely on strength and conditioning so that kids can gradually rebuild their fitness levels in small peer groups with coach guidance. This will get kids moving again with their peers in the safest way possible, which will have a huge positive impact on their physical and emotional well-being.”
Athletic trainer Dustin Fink is a member of the SMAC and has seen this process through from the beginning.
“Honestly speaking, it’s long overdue and I feel like the mental and physical well-being of our student athletes need to take priority over the next couple of weeks as we address both sports and the current COVID-19 issue that is at hand," Fink said. "Don’t get me wrong, there are going to be people who are apprehensive, they’re scared, they’re uneasy about gathering again. This is hopefully something that can provide a safe spot for re-introduction of human interaction, especially among among peers.
“The SMAC has been working tirelessly through virtual meetings, text messages, phone calls and emails to make this happen and we do feel for the delay, but we want to make sure we get it right."
IHSA member school sponsored camps, clinics and open gyms are prohibited in any sport at this time. If available, it’s encouraged that an athletic trainer or medical personnel be present for workouts. Should the conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.
Herald & Review reporter Matt Flaten contributed to this story.
