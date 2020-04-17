Illinois High School Association Board of Directors to make final determination on spring sports at Tuesday meeting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — In a statement released by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) on Friday, the future of Illinois high school spring sports will be determined next Tuesday, April 21, at a meeting by the IHSA Board of Directors.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said that during the Board of Directors video conference meeting set for Tuesday, the group will make a final determination on the spring sports state tournaments following Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year.

"The cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year. More information will be provided following Tuesday’s Board meeting," Anderson said in the statement.

The IHSA had previously stopped all high school sports activities through April 30th with the hope that spring athletic seasons could be extended into the summer.

