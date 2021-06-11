Illinois High School Association joining state of Illinois in move to Phase 5

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) joined the state of Illinois by further opening as part of the move to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois pandemic relief plan on Friday.

With the change, IHSA sports and activities have greater autonomy in scheduling, as well as in hosting fans.

There are no longer any spectator limitations. All IHSA host venues, indoor and outdoor may host fans at 100% capacity.

Also, masks are no longer required for student-athletes, coaches, and officials in low- and medium-risk outdoor sports.

All IHSA sports can now schedule contests/meets with and against any other high school in the state, as well as with out-of-state opponents.

In order to help with social distancing and limit gatherings, the IHSA is utilizing digital ticketing at all remaining Super-Sectional and State Final venues for the remainder of the 2021 school year.

Fans can purchase Super-Sectional and State Final tickets via the GoFan app or at GoFan.co/IHSA.

The IHSA Girls and Boys Track & Field State Finals will employ Eastern Illinois University’s internal digital ticketing platform.

