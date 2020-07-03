Illinois High School Association moves to 'Phase 4' of Return to Play Guidelines after getting IDPH approval

“Without this step, obviously the season was looking really bleak," Maroa-Forsyth football coach Josh Jostes said. "It’s an important first step. Hopefully everybody stays healthy. The virus is out there. People are going to get it; our reaction to that and minimizing is going to be huge. But as far as the kids, mentally and physically, I think it’s the best thing to happen for them. I know, personally, my kids are chomping at the bit."

Athletic equipment such as bats and batting helmets should be cleaned between each use. Other equipment, such as catchers gear, hockey helmets/pads, wrestling ear guards, football helmets/other pads, lacrosse helmets/pads/gloves/eyewear should be worn by only one individual and not shared.

“I think the one thing we’ve all taken from this is you really don’t know how much you appreciate something until it's taken away," said Mount Zion volleyball coach Jay McAtee. "This is my 20th year coaching and I’ve never been more excited to get the volleyball out and start training."

Shared equipment such as athletic balls, thud pads, sleds should be cleaned frequently during practice and competitions. In phase 4 spotters for weightlifting are allowed while masked. Maximum lifts should be done only with power cages for squats and bench presses. Spotters should stand at each end of the bar.