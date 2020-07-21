Illinois High School Association postpones its board meeting to discuss fall sports until July 29

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Tuesday it will postpone its board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at which it was expected to discuss how to proceed with the fall sport season.
Instead, the IHSA "will take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) on Friday, July 24," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports."
The IHSA rescheduled its board meeting for Wednesday, July 29.
PHOTOS: Charleston summer football practice
