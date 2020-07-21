You are the owner of this article.
Illinois High School Association postpones its board meeting to discuss fall sports until July 29
CHarleston-football-practice-071120-2.jpg

Charleston High School holds defensive practice for their football team earlier this summer. The fate of football for the 2020-21 school year will be discussed at IHSA meetings over the next week.

 JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Tuesday it will postpone its board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at which it was expected to discuss how to proceed with the fall sport season.

Instead, the IHSA "will take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) on Friday, July 24," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports."

The IHSA rescheduled its board meeting for Wednesday, July 29.

