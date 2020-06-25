Justin Conn's top five games No. 3: St. Teresa beats Meridian in battle of Okaw unbeatens in OT

"Games like this are the reason I play basketball," Swigert said. "You get to come out and show everyone why you're a good player or why you're a good team. You want to win these games, though. When you lose them, you remember it forever and it's always going to be painful."

Then there was the performance of St. Teresa's Brennan McElroy. Usually the Bulldogs' third or fourth option, McElroy had 18 points, seven rebounds and bothered Meridian with his height and long arms all game.

McElroy did miss a key free throw with 25 seconds left in regulation that could have tied the game, but stole the ensuing inbound pass and converted the layup to give St. Teresa its first lead since early in the first quarter. He nearly won the game in regulation, but missed on a tough layup at the buzzer. Then McElroy — playing point guard with both Preston Shelley and Drew Burrows fouled out — had a key steal, scored seven points in overtime and was 5-of-6 from the line to help the Bulldogs protect their lead.

"He gets overlooked because of Preston and Nick (Sanford), but Brennan has been doing that all year," St. Teresa's Matt Moran said. "In practice, you want him on your team because that's what you're going to get out of him."