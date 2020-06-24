Justin Conn's top five games No. 4, Sullivan-Okaw Valley's Amanda McClain wins three state track & field titles

When McClain found out she'd set a state record, she expressed surprise between breaths and cracked a smile.

"I'm kind of in awe right now — I didn't realize I'd run that fast," McClain said. "I'm just really excited. I'm still pretty aggravated with that time (from prelims). And I knew being in lane eight was going to be difficult. I'd never run in lane eight before — you kind of start out ahead so you can't see where everyone is at. But everyone has the same distance to run."

The 200 had vexed McClain at previous state meets. She didn't run it at sectionals as a freshman, then finished fifth as a sophomore and seventh as a junior despite flashing signs of being capable of more.

McClain had appeared drained in the 200 at the two previous state meets, and she fell behind Aurora Christian's Natasha Brown early. But she showed plenty of burst on Saturday, with those long strides once again leaving the rest of the field far behind with a 25.32 — just off her personal best.

"I guess being in the last race of your high school career pushes you more than you think," McClain said. "I think in the past at the end of the day after all my events, I was kind of tired. But I felt good right away and was pumped to go at it. I don't know if I was more prepared or what."