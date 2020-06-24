Justin Conn's top five games No. 4, Sullivan-Okaw Valley's Amanda McClain wins three state track & field titles

No high school event brings out breathtaking performances like state track.
I covered either boys or girls state track, or both, many years, and saw performances that forever cemented athletes into their schools’ record books and halls of fame.
But one performance stands out — Sullivan-Okaw Valley's Amanda McClain at the 2015 state track meet.
Here’s how I saw it:
McClain has been the Herald & Review-area's best all-around athlete in track and field for four years. She came into this year's IHSA State Track Meet with 11 state medals and three state titles — a career most can only dream of.
But McClain had never quite put together her best performances at the state meet.
That changed during Saturday's Class 1A finals. McClain won three state titles and helped lead SOV to third-place as a team for the second straight year. McClain won the state championship for the first time in the long jump and 200, and repeated as 400 state champion in addition to running a leg of SOV's sixth-place 4x200 relay team.
McClain had wilted in Thursday's 400 preliminaries after a quick turnaround following the 4x200, posting her worst time (1:00.08) since middle school. Her chances didn't look great, starting in an unfamiliar position in lane 8 in much warmer temperatures.
There was a little more time between events Saturday — the 4x200 and 400 are back-to-back. But McClain ran angry, jumping out to a lead from the start and using her long strides to stretch the lead as the race progressed. It was never close. She ran her personal best — 55.18, which was a new Class 1A state meet record.
"She was really mad about Thursday," McClain's teammate Emily Neuhauser said. "I think that lit a fire under her."
Manito Midwest Central's Cassie Mundekis said her coach warned her McClain would go out fast.
"I wasn't sure I believed him, but she went out cooking," said Mundekis, who finished second — more than two seconds behind McClain. "That was amazing."
Minonk Fieldcrest's Tessa Holland, who placed fifth, said she tried to stay with McClain, but quickly shifted her focus.
"I was expecting her to go out really fast," said Holland, who will run with McClain at Illinois State next year. "I wanted to go out really fast, too, but once I saw her I knew I couldn't go out at the level she was going at. She's a great runner"
When McClain found out she'd set a state record, she expressed surprise between breaths and cracked a smile.
"I'm kind of in awe right now — I didn't realize I'd run that fast," McClain said. "I'm just really excited. I'm still pretty aggravated with that time (from prelims). And I knew being in lane eight was going to be difficult. I'd never run in lane eight before — you kind of start out ahead so you can't see where everyone is at. But everyone has the same distance to run."
The 200 had vexed McClain at previous state meets. She didn't run it at sectionals as a freshman, then finished fifth as a sophomore and seventh as a junior despite flashing signs of being capable of more.
McClain had appeared drained in the 200 at the two previous state meets, and she fell behind Aurora Christian's Natasha Brown early. But she showed plenty of burst on Saturday, with those long strides once again leaving the rest of the field far behind with a 25.32 — just off her personal best.
"I guess being in the last race of your high school career pushes you more than you think," McClain said. "I think in the past at the end of the day after all my events, I was kind of tired. But I felt good right away and was pumped to go at it. I don't know if I was more prepared or what."
PHOTOS: Sullivan-Okaw Valley grad Amanda McClain
