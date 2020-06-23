Justin Conn's top five games No. 5, Monticello and Tolono Unity's 2015 Class 3A football playoff clash

When you’ve covered high school football for 20 years, the games start to run together — so many great players, coaches and programs.
Two of the best coaches I’ve covered — Monticello’s Cully Welter and Tolono Unity’s Scott Hamilton — met in a 2015 Class 3A playoff game that showed what it looks like when two well-coached, highly motivated teams who have a history go at it.
Here’s how I saw it:
There was only one way a game like Saturday's Class 3A quarterfinal between Monticello and Tolono Unity was going to end — with the ball in the air and everyone at Monticello's football field holding their breath.
With the final second ticking off the clock, Monticello senior quarterback Brandon Wildman rolled out to his right and heaved a high pass from the Unity 46-yard-line. As the ball hung in the air, four Unity defenders crowded around Sages senior receiver Noah Freemon, but Freemon somehow put himself in position to catch the ball.
Unfortunately for Monticello, Freemon didn't come down with it and Unity hung on for a 41-34 win.
"I don't know ... Brandon threw it up there and ... I just didn't make the play," Freemon said.
The game was what you'd expect from two teams who have played each other nine times the last six years.
Monticello (10-2) jumped to a 13-0 lead, then Unity (9-3) tied it 13-13. The Sages appeared in control with a 27-13 lead after a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 10:16 left in the third quarter by freshman Alek Bundy, but Unity scored on two straight drives to tie it 27-27.
Unity's final drive began with 4:20 on the clock and quickly moved into Monticello territory with a 30-yard pass from Rockets sophomore quarterback Steven Migut to Connor Hyde. Unity converted a fourth down conversion of its own on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-2 from Migut.
Then, on third-and-8 with 17 seconds left, Migut hit Cam Reifsteck with a pass at the right pylon for a 10-yard touchdown that turned out to be the game-winning score.
"The cornerback had really good coverage -- he pressed me outside," Reifsteck said. "But I was able to get around the corner and just break out and give myself a few yards to make a play. I just got my hands on it and got my feet in."
There were 703 yards of total offense but also key interceptions by both teams and a fourth down defensive stand by each team. Unity came back from two touchdowns twice and there were three lead changes in the final 10:27. Monticello successfully pulled off two hook-and-ladder plays in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Hamilton choked back tears of joy, and Monticello coach Cully Welter fought back tears of disappointment after coaching his son Tyus for the final time. Several Monticello players openly sobbed.
"When you lose a down-to-the-wire nail-biter on your home field to your rival ... that's tough," Freemon said.
Hamilton said he was just happy to have been a part of it.
"I've been doing this a long time and you don't see many like that," Hamilton said.
PHOTOS: Monticello vs. Tolono Unity in the 2015 playoffs
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!