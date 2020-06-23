Justin Conn's top five games No. 5, Monticello and Tolono Unity's 2015 Class 3A football playoff clash

Unfortunately for Monticello, Freemon didn't come down with it and Unity hung on for a 41-34 win.

"I don't know ... Brandon threw it up there and ... I just didn't make the play," Freemon said.

The game was what you'd expect from two teams who have played each other nine times the last six years.

Monticello (10-2) jumped to a 13-0 lead, then Unity (9-3) tied it 13-13. The Sages appeared in control with a 27-13 lead after a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 10:16 left in the third quarter by freshman Alek Bundy, but Unity scored on two straight drives to tie it 27-27.

Unity's final drive began with 4:20 on the clock and quickly moved into Monticello territory with a 30-yard pass from Rockets sophomore quarterback Steven Migut to Connor Hyde. Unity converted a fourth down conversion of its own on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-2 from Migut.

Then, on third-and-8 with 17 seconds left, Migut hit Cam Reifsteck with a pass at the right pylon for a 10-yard touchdown that turned out to be the game-winning score.