Latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame Class to be inducted

DECATUR — Some of the most legendary basketball names in the past 60 years of Decatur basketball are part of the latest Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The class includes three basketball players who went on to play Division I hoops — Lewis Jackson, John Cliff and Michael Wilder — along with fellow hoops legends Leonard Dabner, George Watkins and Betty Ray. The other inductees are track state champion Byron Topps, football player and wrestler Patrick Ruwe, state champion swimmer Ann Kampfe, softball standout Amy McEvoy, longtime wrestling coach Mike McLaughlin, friend of the program Ray Rients, and the 1977 Stephen Decatur baseball team.

Also, MacArthur basketball great Ferlaxnes "Lexy" Carson, who was inducted in the fall 2021 class, will be recognized as part of this class.

Here’s a look at each member of the class.

Lewis Jackson, Eisenhower basketball, Class of 2008

One of the all-time greats to play in Decatur, and the best in the last 20 years, Jackson scored 1,630 points, dished 744 assists and had 285 steals in his four seasons. During those seasons, Eisenhower won three regional titles and a sectional championship.

Jackson, a two-time H&R Macon County Player of the Year, went on to start for four years at Purdue, playing in the NCAA Tournament each year. As a senior, he was honorable mention All-Big Ten with 10.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Jackson emerged as a freshman at Eisenhower and earned second-team all-county honors before exploding as a sophomore. He led the Panthers to a regional title with 13.5 points. 7.3 assists, 3 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game, earning his first player of the year award. In his junior year, Jackson led the Panthers to their first sectional title in 31 years, averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3 steals.

As an Eisenhower senior, Jackson took on a larger scoring role and led the Panthers to a 28-0 start before the team was upset in the sectionals. Jackson averaged 21.4 points, 7.5 sasists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals to win his second player of the year award and third first-team selection.

After Purdue, Jackson played professionally overseas and in the NBA G League. He recently earned his master’s degree from Purdue.

John Cliff, MacArthur basketball, Class of 1996

Cliff’s emergence was part of a mid-1990s renaissance in Decatur basketball, with Cliff winning the Macon County Player of the Year Award as a sophomore in 1994 and then sacrificing his individual stats the next two seasons to help lead the Generals to two straight regional title.

Cliff, also a talented track athlete in the long jump, high jump, shot put and discus, finished with 1,421 career points and was the first player to ever be first-team all-Macon County three straight seasons.

Cliff, a three-time all-county and all-conference first-team pick, went on to play four seasons and 118 games at Marquette. As a senior, Cliff started all 29 games and was team co-captain. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and shot 38 percent on 3-pointers.

During Cliff’s player of the year season as a sophomore, he averaged 20.9 points and 6 rebounds per game. As a junior, MacArthur had its first winning season and regional title in five years, with Cliff averaging 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. Then, his senior season, MacArthur won 20 games and a regional title in the same season for the first time, with Cliff averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Leonard Dabner, MacArthur, Class of 1964

Dabner emerged as a starter as a sophomore for MacArthur and helped lead the team to a 19-win season, but was just getting started in a career that ended with 1,017 total points.

Dabner was first-team all-city as a junior pivot, averaging 13.1 points. As a senior, when he was all-city for a third time, Dabner averaged 14 points and setting a school record with a 55.4 shooting percentage. Dabner, who was known for his ability around the rim, especially on tip-ins, was the first ever Mac player to go over 1,000 points.

After high school, Dabner worked at A.E. Staley Manufacturing before being drafted and serving in Vietnam. When he came back from the service, he worked at Staleys, Caterpillar and Mueller, sold insurance and General Motors, where he retired after 25 years. Dabner died in 2005.

Michael Wilder, Stephen Decatur Basketball, Class of 1998

In a city that’s seen its share of high-flyers, Wilder stands out. He assaulted rims and wowed crowds as part of Stephen Decatur’s last great run in the late 1990s.

Wilder jumped into the Runnin’ Reds’ starting lineup as a sophomore and was immediately an impact player for a team that won 17 games and ran into a powerful MacArthur team in the regional finals (led by John Cliff and Cortez Bond). Wilder was a second-team all-county pick, averaging 16.8 points and 3 rebounds.

In Wilder's junior season, Stephen Decatur had one of the two most memorable Decatur basketball seasons in the past quarter-century. The Runnin' Reds won their first 27 games before falling to Springfield in the sectional finals. Wilder was first-team all-county, averaging 15 points and establishing himself as the team’s best defender.

Wilder stepped into the leading scorer role as a senior and led another Runnin’ Reds regional title with 21 points, 5 steals and 4 assists per game for a second straight all-county first team selection. Wilder was also a standout tailback for the Stephen Decatur football team.

After a season at Vincennes Junior College, Wilder played two years at Louisiana Tech. He came off the bench as a junior before moving into the starting lineup as a senior and averaging 9.4 points, 2 assists and 1.3 steals.

Betty Ray, Stephen Decatur basketball, Class of 1986

Ray became a starter for Stephen Decatur as a sophomore but a knee injury cut her season short. But Ray came back with a vengeance as a junior and finished with one of the best careers in city history.

As a junior, Ray averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds to earn All-Macon County and All-Big 12 honors. That spring, she was a member of the 400 and 800 relay teams that made state.

As a senior, Ray — at 5-foot-7 — was second in the Big 12 in both points (24.1) and rebounds (15.1) to earn all-county and all-conference honors a second straight seasons. Ray was also an outstanding volleyball player for the Runnin’ Reds.

An honor student at Stephen Decatur, Ray went on to play at Millikin, where she graduated as as the school’s fourth all-time leading scorers and second all-time leading rebounder, and was co-MVP for the team in 1989 and 1990.

George Watkins, Eisenhower basketball, Class of 1968

Watkins wasn’t able to play his senior season at Eisenhower because of an age discrepancy, but as a sophomore and junior, few were better scoring around the rim than the 6-foot-3 Watkins.

He emerged a sophomore for the Panthers, averaging 12.5 points, then as a junior averaged 17.5 points to lead Eisenhower to the city tournament title. Watkins was tournament MVP and all-city in 1967. Watkins was also a standout for the Eisenhower cross country team as a sophomore and junior.

After sitting out his senior season, Watkins emerged at Panola Junior College in Texas, where he posted big numbers as a freshman. He later landed a spot on the roster of the Continental Basketball Association’s Decatur Bullets in 1970,

Byron Topps, MacArthur track & field, Class of 1994

Topps was another in a run of MacArthur athletes who excelled in the triple jump, with the final effort of his senior year giving the storied program one of its signature moments.

Topps came into his own as a senior athlete at MacArthur, emerging as the Generals’ second-leading scorer during basketball season. He averaged 14.6 points as a consistent 3-point threat and highlight dunker.

That spring, he made state in both the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. Despite having run the hurdles event just twice all season before sectionals, Topps won state in the event. Then, in second place entering his final effort in the triple jump, Topps nailed a then-state record 50 feet, 7 inches for his second state title of the day. The performance made him the H&R Macon County Boys Track Athlete of the Year and got him named to the USA Today All-USA Boys Track & Field Team.

Topps went on to compete at Nebraska, where he emerged as a sprinter. Topps was 55-meter indoor champion twice and second once. As a senior, Topps was Big 12 champion in 100 with a time of 10.29. He still holds several indoor sprint records.

Ann Kampfe, MacArthur swimming, 1993

Kampfe came up through the highly successful Decatur Swim Club program in the 1980s and became one of both Decatur and Illinois’ all-time great high school swimmers.

After a successful run on the junior circuit, Kampfe won six state titles at MacArthur — two each year as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Kampfe won the same two events each year — the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and 500-yard freestyle. During her junior season, the 16-year-old Kampfe competed at the Olympic Trials in Indianapolis in the 400 individual medley.

Kampfe finished her youth career as a 23-time Illinois Swimming Senior state champ, and won the 1991 and ‘92 Illinois Swimmer of the Year.

Kampfe earned a scholarship to Michigan, where she earned All-American honors all four seasons in the 400 IM. In her career with the Wolverines, Kampfe had five Big Ten titles and seven top-10 finishes at the NCAA Meet, including two top-threes.

Kampfe, who narrowly missed out on the Olympics in 1996, finishing fourth at the Olympic trials, was also an academic All-American at Michigan, overcoming dyslexia to earn the accomplishment.

Amy McEvoy, Eisenhower softball, 1993

Perhaps no player was more important in establishing the Eisenhower softball program as a powerhouse that lasted 20 years than McEvoy, who won two H&R Macon County Player of the Year Awards and was in the running for two more, but lost out to teammates. She finished her career with a 60-18 mark, 1.18 ERA, 684 strikeouts and 25 shutouts.

Beginning with her freshman year in 1990, McEvoy was among the area’s most dominating pitchers. She was 17-4 as a freshman with a 0.73 ERA and 171 strikeouts to lead a regional title and the Macon County Player of the Year.

McEvoy’s sophomore year brought another regional title and another player of the year, with a 14-4 record, 0.79 ERA and 196 strikeouts.

Teammate LaToya Johnson narrowly edged out McEvoy for player of the year as a junior, but she was 16-4 with a 1.55 ERA and 174 strikeouts. In McEvoy’s senior year, it was Amber Creason who was player of the year, but McEvoy finished her fourth straight first-team all-county and all-conference season with a 13-6 record and a 1.46 ERA.

Patrick Ruwe, Eisenhower football/wrestling/baseball, Class of 1979

The true definition of an all-around athlete, Ruwe was the first athlete to be named all-city in three sports in the same season, earning the honor in football, wrestling and baseball as a senior in the 1978-79 season.

A dominating lineman for the Panthers’ football team, Ruwe went on to capture the conference title in wrestling as a senior and was named the team’s MVP, as he was in baseball as well, in which he led his team in hitting with a .417 average.

Ruwe, though, was also one of the school’s valedictorians, and continued both his academic and athletic careers in the Ivy League at Yale.

Ruwe was both a football player and wrestler at Yale. In football, he was a three-year starter and became a captain his senior year. He was named first-team all-conference at guard and got feelers from both the USFL and NFL.

After college, Ruwe pursued medicine and became an orthopedic surgeon, serving for a time as Yale’s team doctor. He received Yale’s George H.W. Bush Lifetime of Leadership Award at Yale’s annual Blue Leadership Ball, which is given to former Yale athletes for their examples of leadership after graduation.

1977 Stephen Decatur baseball

It wasn’t a great start for Stephen Decatur baseball. In fact, it was looking a little like a lost season at 2-6.

Even after the Runnin’ Reds started putting together some wins, no one was thinking state at any point during the regular season.

“If anyone would have told me we would be among the final four when we had a 6-8 record, I would have told them they were crazy,” Stephen Decatur coach Mickey Buttz said in the June 3, 1977 H&R.

But that’s exactly what happened. After a 2-6 start, Stephen Decatur won six straight and 13 of 16 to reach the Class AA state tournament semifinals.

Tim McQuality caught fire in the postseason, collecting hits in eight of his first nine at-bats. McQuality was hitting .257 when the postseason started and ended the season with a .363 average.

Pitcher Kyle Bean also played his best late, winning his last five games, including the state quarterfinals against Nokomis, and finishing with a 7-3 record.

The team’s two rocks were Steve Lake and Tim Ganley. Lake led the team with a .375 batting average and helped deliver the state quarterfinals win with two hits, a double and three RBIs. Ganley hit .342 for the Runnin’ Reds — “He’s the best ballplayer in the city, as far as I’m concerned,” said Buttz, whose team ended the season 15-10.

Mike McLaughlin, Stephen Decatur and MacArthur wrestling coach

McLaughlin was a coach in the district for 18 years, with both the Stephen Decatur and MacArthur wrestling programs experiencing success under his tutelage. He was a four-time H&R Macon County Coach of the Year — twice at Stephen Decatur and twice at MacArthur.

A history teacher in the district, McLaughlin began as an assistant for the Stephen Decatur wrestling team in 1972 under Terry Simmons. He became head coach in 1977 and, using a formula of facing tough competition in the regular season to prepare for the postseason, won three district titles in three years despite a 9-32 dual record.

“We start the season inexperienced … we try to wrestle strong teams to gain experience. Then we seem to peak at district time, and that’s probably because we’re used to the tough competitions,” McLaughlin told the H&R in 1980 when he won his first coach of the year award.

That season, Stephen Decatur’s Eric Smith made state despite entering the postseason with a record barely over .500.

Led by Rod Perry and Scott Mitchell — Perry reached the state quarterfinals and Mitchell took fourth — the Runnin’ Reds had another outstanding season in 1984, giving McLaughlin his second coach of the year award.

But McLaughlin’s teaching job was transferred to a new school that year — MacArthur — and because recruiting the hallways was such a big part of his success, he resigned from Stephen Decatur and became the Generals’ coach in 1985.

It took McLaughlin two seasons to turn the program around. In the 1987-88 season, MacArthur had nine sectional qualifiers and earned McLaughlin another coach of the year award, and he repeated the next season behind a talented group led by state qualifiers Nathan Fonville, Dion Simmons and Dan Forgey.

In 1990, Simmons finished third at state — the best individual finisher for a wrestler coached by McLaughlin — but that would be McLaughlin’s final season. An assistant coach at MacArthur in football previously, McLaughlin stepped into the college coaching world as an assistant football coach at Millikin in the 1990 season.

McLaughlin, who remained a history teacher in the district until his retirement, died in December of 2020.

Ray Rients, significant contributor

Rients was a longtime official who ran the game clock at high school football and basketball games in Decatur for many years. A annual scholarship is given in his name at MacArthur.

Rients began as a math teacher at Eisenhower in the 1984-85 school year, then in 2003-04 transferred to MacArthur, where he taught until he retired in 2017.

Rients, who also coached on occasion, contributed for many years at the Decatur Turkey Tournament.

Rients died in 2017 at 58 years old.

Ferlaxnes "Lexy" Carson, MacArthur basketball, 2011

Carson, who comes from a long line of basketball players, helped lift MacArthur to two straight regional titles in 2009 and 2010.

Carson cracked the lineup for the Generals as a freshman and began to emerge as a sophomore. In her junior year, she averaged 17.4 points and 1.8 steals and took MacArthur to its first-ever sectional title game.

Carson earned H&R Macon County Player of the Year honors for her performance as a junior, then topped it as a senior. Carson led MacArthur to its second straight regional title, averaging 20.3 points and four steals to earn a second straight Macon County Player of the Year.

Carson played all through college, finishing her playing career with a memorable season at NCAA Division II West Virginia State. In her senior season in 2013-14, Carson set the school’s single season scoring record with 656 points, single-game scoring record (40 points on Nov. 9, 2013) and was both first-team All-American and Mountain East Conference Player of the Year.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

