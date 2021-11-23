Lewis Jackson leads latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame class

DECATUR — Eisenhower graduate Lewis Jackson leads a group of six basketball greats in the latest Decatur Public Schools Hall of Fame class to be inducted on Friday, January 28, at the Eisenhower at MacArthur basketball game.

Jackson, a 2008 Eisenhower graduate, was a two-time Herald & Review Macon County Player of the Year who led the Panthers to three regional titles and a sectional title, then went on to play at Purdue University for four years before playing professionally overseas and then in the NBA Developmental League.

The six basketball-playing inductees range from the 1960s to the 2000s, extending back to Leonard Dabner (MacArthur Class of 1964), former Eisenhower basketball star George "Bald Head" Watkins (a 1968 graduate), 1980s girls legend Betty Ray of MacArthur (1986), and two stars from the late 1990s — Stephen Decatur's Michael Wilder (1998) and MacArthur's John Cliff (1996).

Also part of the class are: MacArthur track and field multiple-time state champ and record-holder Byron Topps (1994), Eisenhower football and wrestling standout Patrick Ruwe (a 1979 graduate who played at Yale); 1993 MacArthur graduate Ann Kampfe, who was a star swimmer; and Eisenhower softball star Amy McEvoy (1991).

In addition, the 1977 Stephen Decatur baseball team that made state, longtime Stephen Decatur and MacArthur wrestling coach Mike McGlaughlin and significant contributor Ray Rients will be inducted.

The class will be recognized between the girls and boys game.

