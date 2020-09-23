MacArthur football greats Moe Dampeer, Al Lawson lead latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame class

Carson played all through college, finishing her playing career with a memorable season at NCAA Division II West Virginia State. In her senior season in 2013-14, Carson set the school’s single season scoring record with 656 points, single-game scoring record (40 points on Nov. 9, 2013) and was both first-team All-American and Mountain East Conference Player of the Year.

Mike Nolan, Stephen Decatur tennis, 1963

Nolan was successful on the club tennis circuit before he ever got to high school, and continued that through high school and after as well, playing in tournaments all over the country.

When he got to high school, that experience paid off. Nolan finished in the top three at the state tennis tournament three times in his career, taking third in singles as a sophomore in 1961, second in doubles (with Kent Ayers) in 1962, and third in singles in 1963.

Nolan, who went on to play in college at Indiana, is the only DPS athlete ever with three top three finishes at state tennis.

Adrian Walker, MacArthur, track, 2002

Walker helped lead the Generals to sectional titles in both his junior and senior years, with MacArthur taking third in Class AA in 2001 and second in 2002.