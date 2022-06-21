MacArthur's Brylan Phillips plays in Shrine and IBCA All-Star games, preparing for college

DECATUR — MacArthur graduate Brylan Phillips was always torn between basketball and football.

The standout in both sports for the Generals at quarterback and point guard, Phillips' favorite sport is football but he decided to play basketball at the next level for Parkland College.

"Football means a lot to me but I had to do what was best for me and at that point, I think it was basketball," Phillips said.

Since graduating, Phillips has had the chance to play one final high school game in each sport. He participated in both the Illinois High School Shrine Football Game and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game.

"Getting out (on the court) with some of the state's best in 3A and 4A, it is a good time. It was one last high school basketball game, so that was bittersweet," Phillips said. "We got to know everyone on the team and we didn't really have any bigs on our team so the thing was to get out and run. We built a nice lead going into halftime and kept it going in the second half."

Phillips and MacArthur teammate Jabryn Anderson were a part of the South team that beat the North 117-110 at Pontiac High School.

Phillips and Anderson used their strong connection on the court to light up the scoreboard. Anderson won the game's MVP award and Phillips was the Leadership award.

"In the practice, the coach told us we were the only teammates on the team so we were going to try to keep us together on the rotation," Phillips said. "When we got in together, we scored the first 10 points. The chemistry that he and I share is crazy."

Parkland will be receiving two talented players in Phillips and Anderson, who had similar stat lines last season. Phillips averaged 15 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals while Anderson had 15.7 points per game, five rebounds and three assists. Both players were first-team All-Central State 8 selections.

"It is going to be special next year. We also have Tye Banks from (Springfield) Lanphier coming to Parkland, so when you add the freshmen into the returners (the team was 23-8 last season), we are going to have something special," Phillips said.

Joining Phillips on the Blue Team during Saturday's Shrine Game at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University, was Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle and Charleston's defensive lineman Brody Rankin.

On the opposing Red Team, Tuscola teammates Haven Hatfield (defensive line) and Patrick Pierce (tight end) competed. St. Teresa's Aiden Etchason and Mount Zion's Ryne Buttz were both on the Red Team's offensive line. The Red Team came out victorious, winning 11-7.

"It was a good experience and playing with a lot of guys from around the state in all classes," Phillips said. "Playing with all those all-stars and knowing that everyone was there for a reason was fun."

Phillips transferred to MacArthur from Eisenhower following his sophomore year and looking back, he wonders where he would be now if he hadn't moved.

"MacArthur was great for me. As I've said, it was the best move I've ever made. (Generals basketball) Coach Terise (Bryson) and (football) Coach (Derek) Spates helped me a lot," Phillips said. "I probably wouldn't have been in those two all-star games if it wasn't for them. Without MacArthur, I don't know where I would be right now.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

